Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

37th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

33,061

1,701

Recovered

8,437

610

Deaths

1,079

69

Maharashtra99151593432 Gujarat4082527197 Delhi3439109256 Madhya Pradesh2560461130 Rajasthan243881455 Tamil Nadu2162121027 Uttar Pradesh213451039 Andhra Pradesh133228731 Telangana101640925 West Bengal72511922 Jammu and Kashmir5811928 Karnataka53421621 Kerala4963694 Bihar403642 Punjab37510119 Haryana3112253 Odisha125391 Jharkhand107193 Chandigarh68170 Uttarakhand54360 Himachal Pradesh40252 Assam38291 Chhatisgarh38340 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Asia

Japan passes $240 billion virus package including cash handouts

AFP
Published : Apr 30, 2020, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2020, 4:37 pm IST

Prime minister Shinzo Abe was forced into a U-turn on cash handouts, reversing an initial plan to offer means-tested assistance to families

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AFP)
 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Tokyo: Japan's parliament on Thursday passed an emergency budget worth around $240 billion, including cash handouts for every resident, in a bid to counter the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget had to be rewritten after prime minister Shinzo Abe was forced into a U-turn on cash handouts, reversing an initial plan to offer means-tested assistance to households and instead opting to give 100,000 yen ($930) to every adult and child in the country.

The 25.7 trillion yen budget includes a wide range of measures intended to prop up the world's third-largest economy, already struggling with sluggish growth, stubbornly low inflation and the effects of a consumption tax hike last year.

It also includes money to help boost production of much-needed masks for medical workers, improve COVID-19 testing capacity, and support the acceleration of drug and vaccine development.

About half the budget will go towards the cash handouts.

The measures are part of a larger $1 trillion stimulus package that Abe announced earlier this month.

He has pledged that his government "will do whatever is necessary without hesitation" to address the economic impacts of the pandemic, which has also robbed Japan of the Olympics this year, forcing the Games to be postponed until July 2021.

Japan has seen a relatively smaller scale outbreak compared to hotspots in Europe and the United States, with around 14,000 infections and 415 deaths as of Thursday.

But a spike in infections prompted Abe to declare a month-long state of emergency in seven regions, which was subsequently expanded to cover the entire country.

The state of emergency hands regional governors the power to ask people stay indoors and call for businesses to close, but includes no punishments for those who do not comply.

It is due to end on May 6, but reports suggest the government will extend it, possibly by up to another month.

The Japanese economy was heading for recession even before the coronavirus crisis, contracting by 1.8 percent in the final quarter of last year.

Since then, tourism has dropped by as much as 90 percent and industry and trade have ground to a halt, with the postponement of the Olympics another blow.

On Monday, the Bank of Japan ramped up its emergency monetary easing and cut growth forecasts, projecting the economy will shrink 3.0 to 5.0 percent for the current fiscal year to March 2021, compared with the previous estimate of 0.8-1.1 percent growth.

Tags: japan, cash handouts, virus package, economy, coronavirus, covid-19, budget, shinzo abe

Latest From World

A healthcare worker applauds in return as she and her colleagues are cheered on outside the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid. (AFP)

Spain sees further dip in daily virus death toll

Protesters wearing masks and gloves amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak hold Israeli flags and shout slogans during a protest by supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem. (AP)

Israelis protest at court ahead of anti-Netanyahu petitions

A medical worker wearing protective gear helps a woman, suspected of having the coronavirus infection, to get out from an ambulance at a hospital in Kommunarka, outside Moscow. (AP)

Russia reports record spike in one day, now eighth in the world in virus cases

Poilice stand in front of Al-Irschad Mosque during a raid today. (AFP)

Germany bans Hezbollah activities in the country, calls it a terrorist organisation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham