Saturday, Jan 30, 2021 | Last Update : 12:35 PM IST

  World   Asia  30 Jan 2021  WHO virus probe begins with fieldwork in ground-zero Wuhan
World, Asia

WHO virus probe begins with fieldwork in ground-zero Wuhan

AFP
Published : Jan 30, 2021, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2021, 12:07 pm IST

The highly politicised mission had been beset by delays, with China refusing access until mid-January

Members of World Health Organization team depart from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital after a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (AP/Ng Han Guan)
 Members of World Health Organization team depart from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital after a field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, January 30, 2021. (AP/Ng Han Guan)

Wuhan: Experts from the World Health Organization visited a Wuhan hospital Friday as the fieldwork began in a closely watched coronavirus origins probe that will take in a food market presumed to be "ground zero" of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan sought to downplay expectations of finding the origin of the pandemic straight away.

 

Success "is not measured necessarily in absolutely finding a source on the first mission," he told a news conference in Geneva.

"This is a complicated business, but what we need to do is gather all of the data, all of the information, summarise all of these discussions, and come to an assessment as to how much more we know about the origins of the disease and what further studies may be needed to elucidate that."

The WHO investigation has been hobbled by delays, and there are fears over access and the strength of evidence a year after the virus emerged in the central Chinese city.

The team met Chinese officials Friday and then left their Wuhan hotel in a fleet of cars, trailed by a media pack reflecting the intense global scrutiny on a visit whose aim is to establish how the virus was transferred from animals to humans.

 

The Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine -- where some of the earliest Covid-19 patients were admitted -- is among the field visits.

The WHO said the team will later head to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan market, and the Wuhan CDC laboratory, three sites now indelibly linked with the pandemic.

Details of the trip are being relayed via Twitter rather than Chinese authorities. Team member Peter Daszak described the first site visit as "extremely important".

"We are in the hospital that treated some of the first known cases of COVID-19, meeting with the actual clinicians & staff who did this work, having open discussion about the details of their work," tweeted Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global NGO focused on infectious disease prevention.

 

The Huanan market -- which remains boarded up -- is believed to have been the first major cluster of infections, while former US president Donald Trump had pushed an unsubstantiated theory that the virus escaped from a testing facility at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The mission's exact itinerary remains unclear.

But WHO's Ryan said: "There is a very long list of site visits planned and face-to-face meetings continue. The visits will include the Wuhan institute of virology and other labs, the Wuhan market, early responders, hospitals in which the first clusters of cases occurred. It is a very busy, busy schedule."

It is not an investigation

The highly politicised mission had been beset by delays, with China refusing access until mid-January.

 

China on Thursday warned the United States against "political interference" during a trip, after the White House demanded a "robust and clear" investigation.

The WHO insists the probe will be tethered tightly to the science behind how the virus jumped to humans.

Beijing is desperate to take the air out of the blame game and instead train attention on its handling of and recovery from the outbreak.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Friday flagged the visit as "a part of global research" into the pandemic.

"It is not an investigation," Zhao Lijian told reporters.

In a tweet Thursday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had had a "frank discussion" with China's Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.

 

"I asked that the international scientists get the support, access & data needed, and the chance to engage fully with their Chinese counterparts," he said.

China's National Health Commission says 4,636 people have died in the country as a result of the virus. The nation's GDP grew 2.3 percent in 2020, the only major economy to do so.

In comparison, more than 400,000 Americans have died so far as the sickness rips through its population and economy, while Britain recorded its 100,000th fatality this week.

Tags: who wuhan, hubei provincial hospital of integrated chinese and western medicine, wuhan institute of virology, huanan market, wuhan cdc laboratory, ground zero of the pandemic

Latest From World

A file picture for representational purposes only

Biden admin withdraws move to rescind work authorisation for H-1B spouses

US President, Joe Biden (Image source: AFP)

US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

Covaxin, (Image Source: Titter@TheEquityPandit)

Sri Lanka President receives free Indian COVID vaccines under 'Neighbourhood First' policy

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Image source: AFP)

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham