Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to become new Prime Minister

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

 Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida reacts as he won in the Liberal Democrat Party leadership election in Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

Tokyo: Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has won the governing party leadership election and is set to be become the next prime minister.

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

 

As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round.

