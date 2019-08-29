Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

World, Asia

Power cut scare at Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s office over non-payment of electricity bills

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 2:03 pm IST

The Imran Khan's secretariat owes electricity bills worth 41 lakh Pakistani Rupees to the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESC).

Power cuts and scheduled outages, known as load shedding, in urban areas, however, have been reduced from about 12 hours a day previously to only occasional outages now. (Photo: ANI)
 Power cuts and scheduled outages, known as load shedding, in urban areas, however, have been reduced from about 12 hours a day previously to only occasional outages now. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: It is not a secret that Pakistan’s economy is downward spiral, it is now starkly visible with reports of notices issued to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company over non-payment of bills for the past several months, according to Business Today.

The Imran Khan's secretariat owes electricity bills worth 41 lakh Pakistani Rupees to the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESC), say Pak media reports. The IESC has said that the secretariat has not paid its electricity bills for the past several months, reported IANS.

Power cuts, especially during summer seasons, have worsened in Pakistan in recent years. These regular power cuts usually lead to the suspension of work at factories and offices, thereby affecting the overall business activity.

Imran Khan's ruling party, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), won the last parliamentary election in 2013, vowing to end power outages before the next elections. Reuters has reported that power cuts and scheduled outages, known as load shedding, in urban areas, however, have been reduced from about 12 hours a day previously to only occasional outages now.

Pakistan's economy is on a downward spiral for the past couple of years. From the country's massive debts, rampant corruption to unemployment, inflation and widening fiscal deficit -- there seems to be a little hope for the Islamic country's shaky economy.

Tags: pakistan, load shedding, electricity bills, imran khan, failing economy
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready for a

Pakistan ready for 'conditional dialogue' with India: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday that Europe has 'nothing to teach' Brazil about preserving the environment, as the country aligns itself with the United States over fires raging in the Amazon rainforest. (Photo: File)

Brazil President Bolsonaro fuels spat with Europe, fires soar

Photo: Representational image

Tamil toddlers moved to remote island detention centre in Australia

In a televised news conference Friday afternoon, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Dorian was moving slowly, extending the islands’ exposure to the storm. (Photo: AP)

Tourists scatter as Hurricane Dorian hurls toward Bahamas

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch cannot do these 3 things but the Fitbit Versa 2 can

2

This is why director Mudassar Aziz is happy with Ananya Panday

3

Odisha cop remains absent from duty for 5 years without notice, arrested

4

Claw SM100 Review- Crisp! Clean! Comfortable!

5

Sound One Drum review: Durable, sturdy but over-priced

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham