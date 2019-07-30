Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 PM IST

World, Asia

China and Pakistan to strengthen ties, work on anti-terrorism, security

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 10:05 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 10:05 pm IST

The Pakistani military will continue to take all efforts to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, organisations and projects in Pakistan

(Photo: Representational image)
 (Photo: Representational image)

Beijing: China will strengthen anti-terrorism, law enforcement and security cooperation with Pakistan so as to provide a security guarantee to the construction of the CPEC, a top Chinese official said on Monday.

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the party, made the remarks while meeting Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is part of President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. India has conveyed its protest to China as the CPEC traversed through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Hailing the two countries as "iron friends," Guo called for implementing the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and strengthening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, so as to foster a closer community with a shared future.

The Pakistani military will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the security of Chinese personnel, organisations and projects in Pakistan, Zubair said.

Tags: china, pakistan, cpec
Location: China, Peking

Latest From World

Kovind is currently on the first leg of his three-state visit to Africa, having reached the port city of Cotonou in Benin on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

India, Benin sign 4 documents during President Kovind's visit

Zardari was first arrested by the NAB in June, this year, after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) recalled the pre-arrest bail granted to him and his sister in the fake accounts case. (Photo: AFP)

Fake accounts case: Zardari's remand extended till August 8

Two MoUs were also signed, including an MoU in the field of export credit and investment insurance, and another on the e-VBAB network project, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. (Photo: ANI)

India, Benin sign 4 documents during Pres Kovind's visit

The piece of meat is now being referred to as “ghost chicken”. (Photo: Twitter | @lizardtoess)

Watch: Viral video of raw meat jumping off plate is taking internet by storm

MOST POPULAR

1

Tired of sitting idle, IAS officer applies for voluntary retirement

2

Watch: Viral video of raw meat jumping off plate is taking internet by storm

3

Python pops out during a pool game in Brisbane, see pictures

4

Oraimo AirBuds review: No strings attached, on a budget

5

‘Take cows away from Muslims as goat is their mother,’ says BJP leader

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham