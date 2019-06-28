Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:29 PM IST

World, Asia

PM Modi meets South Korea President, discusses ways to enhance trade ties

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 7:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 7:54 pm IST

Main focus of India's Act East Policy is to shift country's trading focus from west and neighbours to booming South East Asian countries.

During their meeting, the two leaders expressed mutual desire to synergise India's Act East Policy with South Korea's New Southern Policy. (Photo: File | AP)
 During their meeting, the two leaders expressed mutual desire to synergise India's Act East Policy with South Korea's New Southern Policy. (Photo: File | AP)

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and discussed ways to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations.

The two leaders met in Osaka, a Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

During their meeting, the two leaders expressed mutual desire to synergise India's Act East Policy with South Korea's New Southern Policy.

The main focus of India's Act East Policy is to shift the country's trading focus from the west and neighbours to the booming South East Asian countries.

The Moon administration's 'New Southern Policy' focuses on South Korea's development of its relations with Southeast Asia and ASEAN.

"A natural partnership strengthened by historical ties. On the margins of #G20 Summit PM @narendramodi had a good meeting with President of Republic of Korea," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"It is always special to meet my good friend, President Moon Jae-in. He is extremely passionate about furthering friendship between India and the Republic of Korea. Today, we talked about various steps to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations," Modi tweeted after his meeting with Moon.

Tags: narendra modi, moon jae-in, asean, g20
Location: Japan, Osaka

Latest From World

Last year, Trump pulled the United States out of the multinational deal under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). (Photo: ANI)

US will sanction any country that imports Iranian oil: Special envoy

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The three countries, in a joint communique of the 16th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China, strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi discusses counter-terror, climate change with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping

MOST POPULAR

1

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

2

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

3

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

4

Here’s why we can’t resist checking notifications on our phones

5

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham