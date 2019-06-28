Friday, Jun 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

World, Asia

G-20 Summit: ‘Terrorism biggest threat to humanity,’ says PM Modi

PTI
Published : Jun 28, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2019, 8:53 am IST

Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders’ meeting in Osaka, PM said that there is need to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G-20 Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G-20 Summit. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity which not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability.

Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders’ meeting in Osaka, Modi said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

 “Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability,” he said.

The Prime Minister is in Osaka for the G-20 Summit.

Tags: g-20 summit, narendra modi, brics, terrorism
Location: Japan, Osaka

Latest From World

The Prime Minister said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence ties with Trump. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence

Trump is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings, with nations such as Japan, China and Russia, at the June 28-29 G-20 summit. (Photo: ANI)

G-20 Summit: Trump meets Abe amid controversy over Japan-US security alliance

The Prime Minister initiated the meeting with the US President with expressing his gratitude over the latter's congratulatory remarks on securing a landslide victory in the recently held general elections in India. (Photo: ANI)

G-20 Summit: Iran, 5G, defence among top agendas for Modi-Trump meet

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

MOST POPULAR

1

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

2

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

3

History behind the iconic Pride flag

4

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

5

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham