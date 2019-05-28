Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

World, Asia

2 Dead, 17 injured in Japan mass stabbing

AFP
Published : May 28, 2019, 8:19 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2019, 8:19 am IST

The fire department said 17 others were injured in the attack, among them more children.

Footage broadcast on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene. (Photo:AP)
 Footage broadcast on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene. (Photo:AP)

Tokyo: Two people, including a child, were feared dead Tuesday in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in the Japanese city of Kawasaki, the local fire department said.

"One man and one female child are showing no vital signs, said fire department official Yuji Sekizawa, employing a phrase commonly used in Japan to mean the victims have died but the death has not yet been certified by an official medical professional.

Footage broadcast on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene. Emergency medical tents were put up to treat the wounded.

The fire department said 17 others were injured in the attack, among them more children.

"A man stabbed them," another spokesman for the department, Dai Nagase, earlier told AFP.

"We received an emergency call at 7:44 am, which said four elementary schoolchildren were stabbed."

Police said one suspect, a man, had been detained. NHK said he had stabbed himself, suffering a serious wound. There was no immediate indication of a motive.

The broadcaster said two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.

The attack took place at the time of the morning commute and school run, with one eyewitness saying it occurred by a bus stop.

"I heard the sound of lots of ambulances and I saw a man lying near a bus stop bleeding," the man, who was not identified, told NHK.

"There is another bus stop near the elementary school and I also saw elementary schoolchildren lying on the ground... It's a quiet neighbourhood, it's scary to see this kind of thing happen," he added.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world and mass attacks are extremely rare.

In 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train, an attack that prompted new security measures on the famed rail service.

And in 2016, a man stabbed 19 people to death in a disability centre south of Tokyo in what he described as a mission to rid the world of people with mental illness.

Tags: japan mass stabbing
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From World

The United States is Canada’s top trading partner, taking in 75 percent of its goods exports. (Photo:AP)

Canada takes first step toward ratifying new North American trade deal

Several names have been in the reckoning. (Photo:AP)

Who wants to be Britain’s next prime minister?

Following the scandal, Kurz sacked Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the Freedom Party (FPO). (Photo:AP)

Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz ousted in no-confidence vote

Al Jazeera confirmed after quoting Iraqi court officials that the man, identified as Mustafa Mohammed Ibrahim, 37, had been sentenced to death by hanging. (Representational Image)

Iraq court sentences fourth French ISIS member to death, France opposes

MOST POPULAR

1

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

2

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

3

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

4

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

5

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham