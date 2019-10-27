Pakistan observes black day in support of Kashmiris

Khan said the black day being observed is distinct from the past and demanded immediate lifting of communications blackout in Kashmir.

Islamabad: Pakistan observed black day on Sunday in support of Kashmiris, with Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirming his country's "unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support" to the people of Kashmir.

Khan said the black day being observed in Pakistan and across the world on Sunday is distinct from the past and demanded immediate lifting of the curfew and communications blackout in Kashmir.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's "unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support" to the people of Kashmir.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that several programs, including rallies and seminars, have been planned throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Instructions have also been given to Pakistani missions abroad to organise events and engage with Pakistani diaspora, local parliamentarians, think-tanks and other relevant people and brief them on the annual black day to mark October 27, 1947, the day when Indian troops allegedly entered the then princely kingdom of Kashmir.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based terror group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Bilateral relations touched a new low when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August following which Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.