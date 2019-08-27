Pak PM Imran Khan considering complete closure of airspace to India

A Pak minister tweeted, 'complete ban on use of Pak land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet.'

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology in Pakistan tweeted on Tuesday that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of Pakistani airspace to India.

PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting,legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... #Modi has started we ll finish! — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 27, 2019

He also mentioned in the tweet that, "a complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration."