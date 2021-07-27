Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

South, North Korea have restored hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

Published : Jul 27, 2021, 11:25 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2021, 11:25 am IST

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged multiple letters and agreed to reconnect the hotlines

North Korea cut the hotlines in June 2020 as cross-border ties soured after a failed second summit in February 2019 between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP file photo)
 North Korea cut the hotlines in June 2020 as cross-border ties soured after a failed second summit in February 2019 between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump. (AP file photo)

Seoul: South and North Korea have restored their once-severed hotlines as part of efforts by the two countries’ leaders to rebuild strained ties, Seoul’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged multiple letters since April and agreed to reconnect the hotlines, said Moon’s press secretary, Park Soo-hyun.

 

North Korea’s state media outlet, KCNA, also said all inter-Korean communication channels resumed operation at 10 a.m. Tuesday (0100 GMT) in line with an agreement between Moon and Kim.

“The two leaders have explored ways to recover relations by exchanging letters on several occasions, and agreed to restore severed hotlines as a first step for that process,” Park said in a statement. “They have also agreed to regain trust as soon as possible and foster progress on relations again.”

KCNA touted the reopening of the hotlines as “a big stride in recovering the mutual trust and promoting reconciliation.”

North Korea cut the hotlines in June 2020 as cross-border ties soured after a failed second summit in February 2019 between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump, which Moon had offered to mediate.

 

Moon has called for a revival of the hotline and talks, pinning high hopes on U.S. President Joe Biden to restart negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

The announcement came as the two Koreas marked the 68th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. Kim paid tribute to fallen soldiers and sent gifts to surviving veterans, according to KCNA.

