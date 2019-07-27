Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

World, Asia

Singapore-Chinese man gets 4 weeks in jail for racist attack on Indian

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 9:27 am IST

On August 3, he was in an elevator at Changi Airport Terminal 2 when 33-year-old Indian national Ramachandiran Umapathy, entered the lift.

A Singaporean man of Chinese origin was sentenced to four weeks in jail and fined 1,000 Singapore dollars for racist remarks insulting an Indian national working at the Changi airport. (Representational Image)
 A Singaporean man of Chinese origin was sentenced to four weeks in jail and fined 1,000 Singapore dollars for racist remarks insulting an Indian national working at the Changi airport. (Representational Image)

Singapore: A Singaporean man of Chinese origin was sentenced to four weeks in jail and fined 1,000 Singapore dollars for racist remarks insulting an Indian national working at the Changi airport.

William Aw Chin Chai, 47, also hurt a woman by stepping on her foot when she held the elevator door open for him. He also splashed noodles on two men at the Singtel Shop Comcentre in separate incidents, reported Channel News Asia.

The man pleaded guilty to the three charges on Friday, however, a fourth charge for stealing four mineral water bottles from a food court was still under consideration.

The court heard that Aw was jobless when he committed those offences on three different occasions last year.

On August 3, he was in an elevator at Changi Airport Terminal 2 when 33-year-old Indian national Ramachandiran Umapathy, entered the lift. The construction worker was at the airport to perform installation works for the MRT (metro) tunnel.

When he entered the lift, Aw said: "You f****** dirty people, go out", "F*** off" and "I don't like to take (lift) with Indians, you smelly".

Ramachandiran told Aw off for making such racist remarks, Assistant Public Prosecutor Lydia Goh told the court.

The Indian had also filmed the exchange and posted it on the Facebook page of the Singapore Police Force. Ramachandiran had also lodged a police report.

More than a month since the incident, Aw was eating at the Singtel Comcentre along Exeter Road when he picked up a plastic bowl of hot noodle soup, walked over to two unidentified men and splashed it at them. The incident was captured on CCTV.

In January last year, Aw injured a woman who had held a lift door open for him as he was rushing in.

The court heard that after Aw entered the lift at the National University Hospital's Medical Centre, he stood near the woman, 49-year-old Wahida Abdullah, and stepped on her left foot.

Abdullah sought medical treatment for the mild injury on her foot, before calling the police.

The prosecution said the woman was an "innocent victim who was so nice so as to press the lift button for the accused to enter. In return for her kindness, he stepped on her foot."

The prosecution asked for four weeks' jail and a fine of SGD 1,000. However, the defence lawyer, Siraj Shaik Aziz asked for a week's jail for the offence, saying it was not premeditated.

Aw was remorseful and had pleaded guilty at the earliest instance, the defence lawyer said.

In response, the prosecutor said Aw had not only said those words against the victim but was also shown in CCTV footage to be kicking him and acting in a "very violent" manner.

The incident happened at the Changi airport, which was frequented by tourists, and a message needed to be sent out that "this type of action is not tolerated by the court," she said, before sentencing him.

Tags: attack, racism, indian, singapore, airport
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

Latest From World

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds towards construction of his border wall with Mexico. (Photo: File)

Trump can spend military funds on Mexico border wall: US Supreme Court

The two Indians on board an Iranian cargo vessel 'Shabahang,' which sank near the Lankaran port here on Friday, were rescued along with seven of their Iranian crew members, according to the Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation. (Representational Image)

2 Indians rescued from sinking Iranian cargo ship near Azerbaijan

The picture went viral on social media networks: two dust-covered Syrian girls, trapped in rubble, grab their baby sister from her shirt as she dangles from a bombed-out building. (Photo: AFP)

Photo: Syrian girl grabs baby sister from shirt in bombed building’s rubble

Ramaphosa has also committed to testifying before the commission when called to do so by the deputy chief justice. (Photo: File)

South African Prez Ramaphosa reveals details of meetings with Gupta brothers

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple unexpectedly confirms futuristic iPhone plan

2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 looks absolutely breathtaking in latest video

3

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wishes

4

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

5

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham