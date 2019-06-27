Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

World, Asia

Malaysian officers busted attempt to smuggle over 5,000 terrapins by Indian men

AFP
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 10:21 am IST

The suspects did not have the correct documents, and faced up to five years in jail and a fine if convicted.

Red-eared terrapins – also known as red-eared sliders – are popular pets and can be found in many shops around the world. (Photo: AFP)
 Red-eared terrapins – also known as red-eared sliders – are popular pets and can be found in many shops around the world. (Photo: AFP)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian customs officers arrested two Indian men attempting to smuggle over 5,000 terrapins through the country to be sold as pets, officials said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country, home to rare animals such as orangutans and tigers, has become a hub for wildlife trafficking.

The men were detained at Kuala Lumpur's main airport last Thursday after they arrived from China with 5,255 red-eared terrapins.

The creatures – packed into plastic containers inside two suitcases – were worth 52,550 ringgit (USD 12,700), senior customs official Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusuf said.

Some died on the journey, although a large number survived.

"Our initial investigations found that (they) were brought in here for the purpose of being brought back to India," he told reporters.

Red-eared terrapins – also known as red-eared sliders – are popular pets and can be found in many shops around the world.

While they are not an endangered species and are commonly traded, permits are required to import them into Malaysia.

The suspects did not have the correct documents, and faced up to five years in jail and a fine if convicted.

Zulkurnain said the two men, whose identities were not disclosed, had been remanded in custody and that the terrapins would be handed over to relevant officials.

Kanitha Krishnasamy, regional director of the wildlife trade watchdog Traffic, called the case "bizarre" as trade in the terrapins is legal.

"What is clear is how crazy the pet trade has become," she said.

Customs officials have in the past seized animal parts at Kuala Lumpur airport, but it is unusual for them to find a huge stash of live creatures.

Tags: smuggle, indians, malaysia, terrapins, police
Location: Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur

Latest From World

'This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn,' Trump tweeted. (Photo: FIle)

'India's recent tariff hike unacceptable, must be withdrawn,' says Donald Trump

The White House said Trump and Modi would hold a bilateral meeting on June 28. (Photo: AP |File)

Donald Trump leaves for G-20 Summit; to meet PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Putin

Fugitve diamantaire Nirav Modi is set to appear via videolink from prison for a routine remand hearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi to appear via videolink from prison for UK hearing

The keenly awaited meeting is overshadowed by a probe into Trump's relations with Russia and controversy that erupted the last time he held talks with the Kremlin leader in Finland in 2018. (Photo: AP | File)

‘None of your business’: Trump to journalists on meeting with Putin at G-20 Summit

MOST POPULAR

1

Murals with images believed to be of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman found in Iraq

2

Forget Galaxy Note 10! This cheaper 5G Samsung smartphone will feature flagship specs

3

Breakthrough smartphone technology revealed that’s way ahead of 2020 Apple iPhone

4

Muslim women defy burkini ban at swimming pool in France

5

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham