Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

World, Asia

PM Modi likely to visit Maldives for first bilateral visit after re-election

ANI
Published : May 27, 2019, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 1:21 pm IST

This was followed by Sohil's visit to India in December after New Delhi had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.

Both leaders had also emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries. (Photo:AP)
 Both leaders had also emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries. (Photo:AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the Maldives on June 7-8, in his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, sources said on Monday.

Modi had earlier visited the island country in November last year, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, after he surprisingly defeated Abdulla Yameen in the presidential polls.

This was followed by Sohil's visit to India in December after New Delhi had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male in the form of budgetary support, currency swap and concessional lines of credit to fulfil the socio-economic development programmes in the country.

During Sohail's visit, the two leaders had agreed to work together to create institutional linkages and to establish a framework of cooperation in health cooperation issues, particularly cancer treatment, mutual legal assistance on criminal matters, investment promotion, human resource development and tourism.

Both leaders had also emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two countries through the establishment of enabling infrastructure that would promote the exchange of goods and services, information, ideas, culture, and people.  

Tags: pm narendra modi, ibrahim mohamed solih
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From World

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Many among the SPD’s rank and file are fed up with serving as Merkel’s allies. (Photo:AP)

State vote in Germany could endanger future of Merkel coalition

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he expected big moves on trade would wait until after Japan’s upper house election in July. (Photo:AP)

Trump addresses Japan over trade gap, expects ‘good things’ from North Korea

The two people who were killed were in the mobile home park, White said. (Photo:AP)

Tornadoes hit 2 Oklahoma cities; 2 killed, 29 injured

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

2

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar sweat it out to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

3

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

4

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

5

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham