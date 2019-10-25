Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:25 PM IST

World, Asia

China says UK police yet to confirm identity of 39 found dead in truck

AFP
Published : Oct 25, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2019, 2:16 pm IST

In Britain's largest murder probe in more than a decade, the local police force have arrested the truck's driver on suspicion of murder.

The Chinese consular official, Tong Xuejun, told state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday that he had met with British police. (Photo: Twitter)
 The Chinese consular official, Tong Xuejun, told state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday that he had met with British police. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing: British police have yet to confirm that the 39 people found dead in a truck near London were Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said Friday.

A Chinese consular official travelled to Essex on Thursday, a day after emergency workers discovered the bodies inside the refrigerated container of a vehicle parked in an industrial area.

Police in the UK have said "all are believed to be Chinese nationals". The truck had arrived on a ferry from Belgium.

"British police said they were verifying the identity of the victims and could not confirm whether they were Chinese," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese consular official, Tong Xuejun, told state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday that he had met with British police.

"We will urge the British police to further find out the truth. We will keep the media informed... of the latest progress of the incident," Tong said.

The local police force, who have arrested the truck's driver on suspicion of murder, said eight of the dead were women and 31 were men.

It is Britain's largest murder probe in more than a decade.

The deaths echoed the discovery of 58 Chinese immigrants hidden in a Dutch truck in the English port of Dover in 2000. Only two had survived.

Tags: chinda, uk police, dead bodies
Location: China, Peking

Latest From World

'Good talk with Deputy Foreign Minister Ababu Namwamba of Kenya on our developmental cooperation and African partnership,' Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar meets Deputy Foreign Minister of Kenya, discusses development cooperation

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: File)

Pakistan PM issues orders to keep Maryam Nawaz with father in hospital

Some 50,000 residents were ordered to flee their homes north of Los Angeles on Thursday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds raged out of control. (Photo: AFP)

50,000 residents evacuated as tick fire rages near Los Angeles: Officials

MOST POPULAR

1

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

2

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

3

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

4

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

5

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham