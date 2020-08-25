Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020 | Last Update : 04:51 PM IST

154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,170,942

6,061

Recovered

2,504,047

1,946

Deaths

58,570

24

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3617122688283368 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  World   Asia  25 Aug 2020  Hong Kong scientists discover case of man getting reinfected with COVID-19 virus
World, Asia

Hong Kong scientists discover case of man getting reinfected with COVID-19 virus

AP
Published : Aug 25, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2020, 3:34 pm IST

The man had mild symptoms the first time and none the second time

This combination of photos shows Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a variety of face masks he made to protect against the coronavirus in Hong Kong.
 This combination of photos shows Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a variety of face masks he made to protect against the coronavirus in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong: University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he'd previously been infected with in March, said Dr Kelvin Kai-Wang To, the microbiologist who led the work.

 

The man had mild symptoms the first time and none the second time; his more recent infection was detected through screening and testing at the Hong Kong airport.

It shows that some people do not have lifelong immunity to the virus if they've already had it, To said. We don't know how many people can get reinfected. There are probably more out there.

The paper has been accepted by the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases but not yet published, and some independent experts urged caution until full results are available.

Whether people who have had COVID-19 are immune to new infections and for how long are key questions that have implications for vaccine development and decisions about returning to work, school and social activities.

 

Even if someone can be infected a second time, it's not known if they have some protection against serious illness, because the immune system generally remembers how to make antibodies against a virus it's seen before.

It's not clear how different a virus needs to be to trigger illness, but the new work suggests that COVID patients should not be complacent about prevention measures and should continue social distancing, wearing masks and other ways to reduce infection, To said.

Two experts with no role in the work agreed.

We've always known reinfection was a possibility and I think this is highly suggestive that it occurred in this case, said Dr Jesse Goodman, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief scientist now at Georgetown University.

 

Tags: hong kong coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19)

Latest From World

There was a second blast a short time later in the same street when a female suicide attacker blew herself up as police cordoned off the area. (Representational Image: AP)

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philippines

Palestinians attach an incendiary device to inflated plastic bags and condoms to be directed and flown towards Israel, near Rafah along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. (AFP)

Hamas calls on regional leaders to 'break silence' as US' Pompeo starts Middle East tour

Mansion of the former family home of Maharaja Duleep Singh’s son, Prince Victor Albert Jay Duleep Singh, has gone on sale with a price tag of GBP 15.5 million, in London. (PTI)

Former mansion of Maharaja Duleep Singh's son goes on sale in London

Firefighters extinguish a burning car near the Champs-Elysees in Paris on August 23, 2020, as PSG supporters riot after the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon. (AFP)

Scores arrested as Paris Saint-Germain fans riot after defeat to Bayern Munich

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham