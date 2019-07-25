Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

5 killed,10 injured in 3 explosions: Kabul

Published : Jul 25, 2019, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 10:55 am IST

More details awaited.

 (Photo: File)

Kabul: 5 civilians killed and atleast 10 wounded in three explosions in Kabul, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

 

