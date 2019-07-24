Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 07:27 PM IST

World, Asia

Indian-origin puts toy grenade in Singapore to see reaction, fined

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 6:43 pm IST

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said he used a pair of tongs to put up the toy grenade before leaving the scene.

One of the motorists passing by from there noticed the grenade and called police. (Photo: Representational)
 One of the motorists passing by from there noticed the grenade and called police. (Photo: Representational)

Singapore: A 59-year-old Indian-origin cleaner was fined 4,500 singaporean dollars on Wednesday for putting a toy grenade in an upright manner at a fire-hydrant outside Singapore's Istana, the Presidential Palace in the city centre, causing panic and sparking a high deployment of public resources.

Elankovan Marimuthu had chanced upon the toy grenade while working as a cleaner near the Istana area at about 7 am on November 3, 2017. He placed it upright to see how the public would react to it.

Elankovan Marimuthu's work involved cleaning Istana Park and the surrounding areas.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said he used a pair of tongs to put up the toy grenade before leaving the scene.

One of the motorists passing by from there noticed the grenade and called police.

The incident sparked a deployment of public resources.

Thirty-nine officers were deployed from various units of the Singapore Police Force, along with eight members of the Singapore Armed Forces Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group and other police officers who swept the Istana's surrounding areas, including Dhoby Ghaut Mass Rapid Transit (metro rail) station.

Penang Lane, one of the routes to the Central Business District and the site of the grenade, was closed for half an hour and partially cordoned off to traffic for 45 minutes, while police advisories were disseminated to advise the public to stay clear of the area.

In this time, a number of phone calls were made to the police hotline complaining of traffic congestion in the area.

Around 5pm, it became clear that the item was a toy and Penang Lane was subsequently reopened.

It is not known who placed the toy there in the first place, according to the a Channel News Asia report.

Closed-circuit television footage confirmed that Elankovan Marimuthu had positioned the grenade in an upright manner. He was asked to assist in investigations the next morning when he went to the Istana Park.

He admitted that he had repositioned the toy and did so because he wanted to see how the public would react to it, the report said.

Elankovan Marimuthu pleaded guilty to one charge under the Protection from Harassment Act of using threatening behaviour by positioning the toy grenade in an upright manner, behaviour likely to cause alarm.

The prosecution asked for a fine of 4,500 dollars, saying it was not unreasonable to characterise Elankovan Marimuthu's behaviour as "irresponsible" in today's security climate.

The area was filled with tourists and was adjacent to the Istana, and his act wasted public resources and created inconvenience to the public.

"The public messaging today is that everything suspicious should be reported to the authorities," said the prosecutor, adding that Elankovan had not reported it when he first saw the object.

"He turned it into his own little game," said the prosecutor. "He wanted to see how the public would react."

The fine would send a message that such conduct is unacceptable and that it is not a joke nor a game, but has serious consequences, he said.

Defence lawyer Rajan Supramaniam told the court that his client was not highly educated and wishes to close this "unfortunate chapter" in his life.

"Our client has truly learnt a hard and bitter lesson as a result of his foolish and wrongful actions," said the lawyer, asking for leniency.

District Judge May Mesenas said it was fortunate that the prosecution had reduced the charge from a more serious one under the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations, which carries maximum penalties of 10 years' jail, a 500,000 dollars fine, or both.

"Hopefully this is a lesson learned for you, not to be taken lightly," said the judge. "After this incident, look at what happened."

Tags: istana
Location: Singapore,

Latest From World

India's Deputy High Commissionerwas summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC over the alleged incidents. (Photo: Representational)

Pak summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

'Pakistan at the moment, most of all needs stability (and thus) a good relationship with our neighbours,' Khan said. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan asks India to set aside differences and focus on trade

Ishikawa said his election showed that a growing number of Japanese people backed same-sex marriage. (Photo: File)

Election of gay lawmaker in Japan spurs hopes for same-sex marriage

The Smiler is a roller coaster located at Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire, United Kingdom. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

MOST POPULAR

1

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

2

Indian-origin puts toy grenade in Singapore to see reaction, fined

3

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

4

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

5

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham