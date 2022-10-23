Xi Jinping secures third term as China leader: State media

President Xi was picked as the party's general secretary for another five-year term in a closed-door vote
BEIJING: Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's leader on Sunday, state media reported, after a week-long congress in which he cemented his control over the ruling Communist Party.
President Xi was picked as the party's general secretary for another five-year term in a closed-door vote, meaning he is almost certain to be elected president at the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress in March.