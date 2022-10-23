Xi Jinping secures third term as China leader: State media

President Xi was picked as the party's general secretary for another five-year term in a closed-door vote

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING: Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's leader on Sunday, state media reported, after a week-long congress in which he cemented his control over the ruling Communist Party.

President Xi was picked as the party's general secretary for another five-year term in a closed-door vote, meaning he is almost certain to be elected president at the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress in March.