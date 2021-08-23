Monday, Aug 23, 2021 | Last Update : 06:45 AM IST

Britain to convene G7 meeting on Afghanistan

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2021, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2021, 1:12 am IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP Photo)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Johnson said it is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.

 

The UK holds this year's presidency of the G-7 nations, which is also made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Tags: boris johnson, afghanistan, g-7 summit
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

