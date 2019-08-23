Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 07:38 PM IST

World, Asia

Myanmar blames Rohingya repatriation failure on Bangladesh

AFP
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 7:25 pm IST

A fresh push was to begin Thursday, with both governments vowing to repatriate nearly 3,500 Rohingya, but this again fell flat.

Despite a 2017 pact signed by the two countries, the first repatriation efforts have failed, with virtually no Rohingya agreeing to return without guarantees of safety and citizenship. (Photo: AFP | File)
 Despite a 2017 pact signed by the two countries, the first repatriation efforts have failed, with virtually no Rohingya agreeing to return without guarantees of safety and citizenship. (Photo: AFP | File)

Yangon: Myanmar on Friday pushed blame for its second failed attempt to repatriate the Rohingya on Bangladesh, a day after not a single refugee turned up to return to conflict-scarred Rakhine state.

The Myanmar military waged a brutal crackdown on the stateless Muslim minority in western Rakhine state, leading to an exodus of more than 740,000 Rohingya to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The region remains riven by religious and ethnic conflict.

The Rohingya stayed remain confined in squalid camps or villages with no freedom of movement.

Despite a 2017 pact signed by the two countries, the first repatriation efforts have failed, with virtually no Rohingya agreeing to return without guarantees of safety and citizenship.

A fresh push was to begin Thursday, with both governments vowing to repatriate nearly 3,500 Rohingya, but this again fell flat when no one turned up for buses intended to ferry them across the border.

Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued the blame game Friday.

"Smooth repatriation for the displaced persons would require the adherence to the bilateral agreement," the state-run New Light of Myanmar said.

The ministry put the onus on Bangladesh for failing to distribute the correct paperwork, so-called "verification forms" to potential returnees -- a controversial form of ID that falls short of granting Rohingya citizenship.

"This procedure was not adhered to," it said, adding Bangladesh had also "ignored" a request to expedite the return of more than 400 Hindu refugees.

The ministry confirmed China and Japan had facilitated repatriation, and it had been the Chinese government that informed them earlier this month of Bangladesh's intent to re-start the process.

Dhaka is eager for the Rohingya's return, with its resources severely strained by nearly a million refugees living in camps.

Thursday's no-show by the refugees was "very disappointing" for Bangladesh, said foreign minister A K Abdul Momen.

He added the Rohingya were taking the country "hostage" by insisting on their demands for citizenship.

But rights groups warn that conditions are not right for repatriation, and UN investigators say the 2017 violence warrants the prosecution of top generals for "genocide".

Any Rohingya returning to Myanmar "will be going back into a situation of persecution", Christopher Sidoti, a UN fact-finding team member, told AFP this week.

The Myanmar military is also currently locked in fierce fighting with the Arakan Army, a group claiming to fight for autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine people.

Tags: rohingya, repatriation, bangladesh
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka

Latest From World

Pakistan's rebuttal was however mild as compared to China and Russia which hit back harshly in their responses to their western critics. (Photo: twitter | File)

United Nations: India chooses to stay mum at UNSC's informal session

The attack took place when Rashid, who is also the chief of Awami Muslim League (AML), came out from a hotel after attending an awards ceremony in London to smoke a cigar. (Photo: Twitter | @ShkhRasheed)

Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad pelted with eggs, punched in London

The Arria-Formula Meeting of the Security Council on ‘Advancing the Safety and Security of Persons Belonging to Religious Minorities in Armed Conflict’ was organised by Poland, the Council President for August, to mark the first International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief. (Photo: File | Pixabay)

China, Pakistan targeted on persecution of religious minorities at UNSC meet

Fires in the Amazon have surged 83 percent so far this year compared with the same period a year earlier, government figures show. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian prez admits to farmers setting Amazon forest ablaze, tells foreign powers to not meddle

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

2

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

3

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

4

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

5

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham