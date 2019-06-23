Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

World, Asia

Hong Kong protesters end police headquarters siege peacefully after demands unmet

REUTERS
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 11:51 am IST

Police were previously criticized for their use of force but this time waited out the protesters.

The auxiliary bishop of Hong Kong's Catholic Diocese, the Rev. Joseph Ha, appealed to the protesters to avoid violence. (Photo: Representational)
 The auxiliary bishop of Hong Kong's Catholic Diocese, the Rev. Joseph Ha, appealed to the protesters to avoid violence. (Photo: Representational)

Hong Kong: Protesters in Hong Kong ended their overnight siege of police headquarters peacefully on Saturday, disappointed that their demands for the territory's leader to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill and police to apologize for heavy-handed tactics have gone unmet.

By daybreak, police had cleared the streets of barriers set up by protesters to snarl traffic in the Asian financial center, and only a few groups in the mostly youthful crowd remained. Many slept outside the legislature.

Traffic was again smooth on a major thoroughfare through the government's central complex as the protest movement regrouped to consider next moves. Police said nine female and four male staffers were hospitalized "with considerable delay" during the blockade. The police statement did not say whether they were injured in clashes or had otherwise become unwell.

Around police headquarters, masked and helmeted protesters covered surveillance cameras with masking tape and lashed barriers together with nylon cable ties.

They threw eggs at the building and drew graffiti on the walls. Protesters also "splashed oil" and targeted police officers' eyes with laser pointers, according to the police.

Hong Kong has been rocked by major protests for the past two weeks over legislative proposals that many views as eroding the territory's judicial independence and, more broadly, as a sign of Chinese government efforts to chip away at the city's freedoms.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam indefinitely suspended debate on the bills a week ago, making it likely they would die. But protesters are demanding that she formally withdraw the proposed changes to the extradition laws, which would expand the scope of criminal suspect transfers to include mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. Some also want Lam to resign.

Legal and business groups in Hong Kong oppose the legislation, saying critics of China's ruling Communist Party would be at risk of torture and unfair trials on the mainland and that it further erode the "one country, two systems" framework under which Hong Kong has been governed since the handover from British rule in 1997.

The peaceful ending to Friday's protests drew a sigh of relief in the city of 7.4 million people after police unleashed tear gas and rubber bullets last week in violent clashes that left dozens injured on both sides.

Police were previously criticized for their use of force but this time waited out the protesters. Police did issue a statement at 4:50 a.m. condemning them for blocking key streets and seriously disrupting work at police headquarters.

"Police have shown the greatest tolerance to the protesters who assembled outside PHQ, but their means of expressing views have become illegal, irrational and unreasonable," the statement said in part.

Activist Joshua Wong called on police to answer demands over heavy-handed tactics used during a mass protest on June 12, including the firing of 150 rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds, and the beating of unarmed protesters by police with truncheons.

"We...urge police to apologize to the people" over the use of such tactics and their labelling of the gathering as a riot, Wong said.

The auxiliary bishop of Hong Kong's Catholic Diocese, the Rev. Joseph Ha, appealed to the protesters to avoid violence. He warned that public opinion could turn against them.

"You have already been on the roads for a long time," he said on Cable TV Hong Kong.

"You've already done a lot. You have already expressed very clearly your hopes and wishes. But I am really worried about your personal safety...Please, absolutely, do not use violence."

Since the confrontations June 12, police have eased their approach, hoping to avoid a replay of 2014 protests, when officers unleashed 87 rounds of tear gas at protesters in the same location as the current protests. When the smoke from that response cleared, bigger crowds returned, angrier than before, and didn't leave for nearly three months.

The Communist Party under Chinese President Xi Jinping has been pushing ever more aggressively to quiet independent voices in Hong Kong.

Beijing has squelched all reporting on the protests in mainland media and accused foreign forces of stirring up disturbances in Hong Kong.

Opposition to the legislation has come from a broad range of civic, human rights, legal profession and commercial organizations.

Politicians in the US, the UK and elsewhere have also weighed in, underscoring Hong Kong's status as a global financial center with strong legal guarantees despite its ultimate control by China's authoritarian leaders.

Despite that, Beijing has not come out strongly in favour of ramming through the legislation, perhaps mindful of threats to Hong Kong's special economic status amid a trade war with the US. Under the 1992 US-Hong Kong Policy Act, Beijing needs to abide by its "one country, two systems" promises to respect the territory's legal autonomy for 50 years as promised under the agreement signed with Britain for the 1997 handover.

Hong Kong: Protesters in Hong Kong ended their overnight siege of police headquarters peacefully on Saturday, disappointed that their demands for the territory's leader to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill and police to apologize for heavy-handed tactics have gone unmet.

By daybreak, police had cleared the streets of barriers set up by protesters to snarl traffic in the Asian financial center, and only a few groups in the mostly youthful crowd remained. Many slept outside the legislature.

Traffic was again smooth on a major thoroughfare through the government's central complex as the protest movement regrouped to consider next moves. Police said nine female and four male staffers were hospitalized "with considerable delay" during the blockade. The police statement did not say whether they were injured in clashes or had otherwise become unwell.

Around police headquarters, masked and helmeted protesters covered surveillance cameras with masking tape and lashed barriers together with nylon cable ties.

They threw eggs at the building and drew graffiti on the walls. Protesters also "splashed oil" and targeted police officers' eyes with laser pointers, according to the police.

Hong Kong has been rocked by major protests for the past two weeks over legislative proposals that many views as eroding the territory's judicial independence and, more broadly, as a sign of Chinese government efforts to chip away at the city's freedoms.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam indefinitely suspended debate on the bills a week ago, making it likely they would die. But protesters are demanding that she formally withdraw the proposed changes to the extradition laws, which would expand the scope of criminal suspect transfers to include mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. Some also want Lam to resign.

Legal and business groups in Hong Kong oppose the legislation, saying critics of China's ruling Communist Party would be at risk of torture and unfair trials on the mainland and that it further erode the "one country, two systems" framework under which Hong Kong has been governed since the handover from British rule in 1997.

The peaceful ending to Friday's protests drew a sigh of relief in the city of 7.4 million people after police unleashed tear gas and rubber bullets last week in violent clashes that left dozens injured on both sides.

Police were previously criticized for their use of force but this time waited out the protesters. Police did issue a statement at 4:50 a.m. condemning them for blocking key streets and seriously disrupting work at police headquarters.

"Police have shown the greatest tolerance to the protesters who assembled outside PHQ, but their means of expressing views have become illegal, irrational and unreasonable," the statement said in part.

Activist Joshua Wong called on police to answer demands over heavy-handed tactics used during a mass protest on June 12, including the firing of 150 rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds, and the beating of unarmed protesters by police with truncheons.

"We...urge police to apologize to the people" over the use of such tactics and their labelling of the gathering as a riot, Wong said.

The auxiliary bishop of Hong Kong's Catholic Diocese, the Rev. Joseph Ha, appealed to the protesters to avoid violence. He warned that public opinion could turn against them.

"You have already been on the roads for a long time," he said on Cable TV Hong Kong.

"You've already done a lot. You have already expressed very clearly your hopes and wishes. But I am really worried about your personal safety...Please, absolutely, do not use violence."

Since the confrontations June 12, police have eased their approach, hoping to avoid a replay of 2014 protests, when officers unleashed 87 rounds of tear gas at protesters in the same location as the current protests. When the smoke from that response cleared, bigger crowds returned, angrier than before, and didn't leave for nearly three months.

The Communist Party under Chinese President Xi Jinping has been pushing ever more aggressively to quiet independent voices in Hong Kong.

Beijing has squelched all reporting on the protests in mainland media and accused foreign forces of stirring up disturbances in Hong Kong.

Opposition to the legislation has come from a broad range of civic, human rights, legal profession and commercial organizations.

Politicians in the US, the UK and elsewhere have also weighed in, underscoring Hong Kong's status as a global financial center with strong legal guarantees despite its ultimate control by China's authoritarian leaders.

Despite that, Beijing has not come out strongly in favour of ramming through the legislation, perhaps mindful of threats to Hong Kong's special economic status amid a trade war with the US. Under the 1992 US-Hong Kong Policy Act, Beijing needs to abide by its "one country, two systems" promises to respect the territory's legal autonomy for 50 years as promised under the agreement signed with Britain for the 1997 handover.

Tags: hong kong protesters, hong kong police, extradition bill

Latest From World

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a personal letter of

North Korean leader receives 'excellent' letter from Trump: state media

Nia Niscaya, Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Tourism, said direct flights will be operational from October this year from Delhi to Bali via Chennai, in a bid to spur the influx of tourists. (Photo: ANI)

India-Indonesia to boast direct connectivity for impetus tourism

Paksitan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

Agreements signed between Pakistan, Qatar to boost economic ties

Five rescue operations were carried out by the Navy, Xinhua reported while quoting the Navy Spokesperson Ayob Qassem. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

199 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

MOST POPULAR

1

PTron Musicbot Mini review: Tiny wonder!

2

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

3

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

4

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

5

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham