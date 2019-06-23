Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

World, Asia

Agreements signed between Pakistan, Qatar to boost economic ties

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 11:31 am IST

Three agreements signed for cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.

Paksitan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)
 Paksitan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

Doha: Pakistan and Qatar, on Saturday, signed three agreements for cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence as Emir of the Gulf nation Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qatari Emir arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit on Saturday and was accorded a red carpet reception. Prime Minister Khan personally received him at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting followed by delegation level talks between the two sides.

“Both the leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations to enhance cooperation in diverse fields,” according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi signed an MoU for establishment of Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment.

The second MoU was signed between Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza and Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

The third agreement was about cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and to check terror financing.

Pakistan Foreign Office said the Emir was visiting the country at the invitation of Prime Minister Khan. A high-level delegation, including ministers, is accompanying the Emir.

The Emir, who last toured Islamabad in March 2015, was given a 21-gun salute. Prime Minister Khan drove the Emir to the Prime Minister’s House where the official welcome ceremony was held.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Emir will announce investment of worth USD 22 billion during his visit.

Khan said the Qatari investment was higher than USD 21 billion pledged by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit in February.

But so far, the worth of agreement signed between the sides was not known.

Khan visited Qatar in January to promote trade ties between the two nations.

Tags: pakistan, qatar, imran khan
Location: Qatar, Doha, Doha

Latest From World

The auxiliary bishop of Hong Kong's Catholic Diocese, the Rev. Joseph Ha, appealed to the protesters to avoid violence. (Photo: Representational)

Hong Kong protesters end police headquarters siege peacefully after demands unmet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a personal letter of

North Korean leader receives 'excellent' letter from Trump: state media

Nia Niscaya, Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Tourism, said direct flights will be operational from October this year from Delhi to Bali via Chennai, in a bid to spur the influx of tourists. (Photo: ANI)

India-Indonesia to boast direct connectivity for impetus tourism

Five rescue operations were carried out by the Navy, Xinhua reported while quoting the Navy Spokesperson Ayob Qassem. (Photo: Representational Image/ File)

199 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

MOST POPULAR

1

PTron Musicbot Mini review: Tiny wonder!

2

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

3

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

4

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

5

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham