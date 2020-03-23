Monday, Mar 23, 2020 | Last Update : 04:46 PM IST

World, Asia

Kathmandu confirms second case of Covid19

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2020, 2:21 pm IST

On January 24, a Nepali national who returned from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the virus, was tested positive for COVID-19

An empty arrival area at Tribhuvan International airpot in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo
Kathmandu: Nepal on Monday confirmed its second coronavirus case, a 19-year-old female student who returned from France via Qatar.

The student has been kept under isolation at the Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu, Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhala told a press conference here.

The teenager had returned from France via Qatar on March 17, he said, adding that her family members will also be quarantined.

On January 24, a Nepali national who returned from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the virus, was tested positive for COVID-19. The man was later released from hospital after he was cured.

Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 nepal

