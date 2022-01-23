Sunday, Jan 23, 2022 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

Nine hamster samples test positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong

Published : Jan 23, 2022, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2022, 12:37 pm IST

A total of 2,581 small animals were seized from local pet stores during the past week, Hong Kong Free Press said citing government figures

Hong Kong: Nine hamster samples have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Hong Kong, local media has reported.

Around 2,600 small animals seized by Hong Kong's animal authorities were tested for the virus of which nine have been tested positive, Hong Kong Free Press reported on Saturday.

 

Health authorities suspected the city's quickly spiralling COVID-19 outbreak may be linked to hamster shipments from the Netherlands carrying the virus, after five women who visited hamster shops or purchased hamsters between January 4 and 11 became infected, the Hong Kong Free Press further reported.

A total of 2,581 small animals were seized from local pet stores during the past week, Hong Kong Free Press said citing government figures.

