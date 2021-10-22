China reports 43 new Covid cases on October 21, vs 21 a day earlier

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636

A man and a child wears masks as they visit Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China reported 43 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct. 21 compared with 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 28 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 13 a day earlier.

The new local cases were reported in the provinces of Gansu, Shaanxi, Guizhou and Qinghai, the autonomous regions of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia and the city of Beijing.

China reported 26 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 27 a day earlier.

As of Oct. 21, mainland China had 96,665 confirmed coronavirus cases.