Friday, Oct 22, 2021 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

  World   Asia  22 Oct 2021  Bangladesh: Protests held against Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir in 1947
World, Asia

Bangladesh: Protests held against Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir in 1947

ANI
Published : Oct 22, 2021, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2021, 3:26 pm IST

The event drew parallel to the 1971 Genocide under the code name 'Operation Searchlight' by Pak Army in Bangladesh

Visual of the protests. (Photo: AP)
 Visual of the protests. (Photo: AP)

Dhaka: A massive protest was held in Dhaka city of Bangladesh to mark October 22 as "Black Day" when Pakistan led tribal forces attacked the innocent Kashmiri population in 1947 to take control of Jammu and Kashmir under the code name "Operation Gulmarg."

The event drew parallel to the 1971 Genocide under the code name "Operation Searchlight" by Pak Army in Bangladesh.

 

Rationalism and Liberalism Practice Forum, Bangladesh, organised a seminar on the day at Dhaka Reporters Unity, which was attended by more than 100 participants. Banners and placards condemning the massacre in Kashmir by Pakistan backed tribals were displayed in the seminar hall.

Open dialogue, a Dhaka based NGO, organized a human chain of more than 100 people on the "Black Day" with banners "Disgusting Blueprint of Pakistan Army" in front of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

Through the human chain Pakistan Army's atrocities towards women, children, plunder and loot were highlighted in posters and banners with Indicative slogans such as "Kashmir invasion - Pakistan's pre-planned attack, executed by the army and tribal invaders in Unison", "Invaders playing victims - Pakistan is the butcher of Jammu and Kashmir", "Pakistan's heinous conspiracy - 1947 and 1971 genocide".

 

A street play was also organized in front of the National Press Club to highlight Black Day - Pak Army's atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people by Pakistan-led tribal forces under the code name "Operation Gulmarg".

A similar operation under the code name "Operation Searchlight" was conducted in the 1971 BD war, these similarities were also highlighted through the act. The act saw more than 200 spectators.

Bangladesh Social Activists Forum (BSAF), Bangladesh organized a Human Chains to mark the occasion of "Black Day" on October 22 at Hadis Park, Khulna and Rajshahi University, Rajshahi wherein more than 400 participants took part.

 

The participants were seen wearing T-shirts with 'BLACK DAY marked on them as a statement of protest against the killings of Innocent Kashmiris in 1947 and genocide in 1971.

Through the human chain, Pak Army's atrocities were highlighted, indicative slogans both in English and Bengali were flashed in posters/banners against Pakistan's nefarious act. Later, the participants formed a Bike rally and moved around the city to spread the message.

Swadhinata Sangram Parishad, when 20 members of the organisation aggregated in front of Pakistan High Commission, Dhaka, at 8.00 am, to participate in a demonstration against Pak Army genocide in Kashmir on October 22, 1947, Pak genocide in Bangladesh (March 25, 1971) and killing of Bangabandhu (August 15, 1975) and Pak-backed Taliban atrocities in Afghanistan (2021).

 

The members held posters, banners stating the above and urging Pakistan to apologise. Muktijoddha Mancha organised a photo exhibition (at 3 pm), discussion seminar (at 4 pm) and screening of a documentary (at 6 pm) in front of the National Museum, Shahbag, Dhaka University area, on the same occasion.

A total of around 500 people, including college students, professors and passers-by attended the events, which were appreciated by the crowd too. About 20 Kashmiri medical students studying at Dhaka University also independently protested wearing black badges and carrying posters condemning Pakistan.

Brahmanbaria's Human Rights Organisation and Udichi organised a human chain, participated by around 400 people, carrying posters, banners etc. highlighting Pakistan's atrocities on humanity and use of terrorism as state policy.

 

Around 5000 handbills, highlighting the cause of Black Day and Pakistan's past record were distributed among aware people of Khagrachari, Rangamati, Bandarban and Chittagong. Similar programmes were organized in different places in Bangladesh, which witnessed demonstrations against Pakistan's heinous act in 1947 and 1971.

Tags: 1947 partition
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka

Latest From World

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to promote his

Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense

A man and a child wears masks as they visit Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

China reports 43 new Covid cases on October 21, vs 21 a day earlier

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP file Photo)

FATF says Pakistan will remain on its 'grey list'

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social” app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise. (AP)

Trump announces launch of his very own social media site 'Truth Social'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham