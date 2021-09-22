Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021 | Last Update : 10:42 AM IST

  World   Asia  22 Sep 2021  SAARC foreign ministers meeting cancelled as Pakistan demands Taliban participation
ANI
Published : Sep 22, 2021, 10:34 am IST
Taliban have nominated their spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador after being asked to address world leaders at the UN

Pakistan had asked SAARC chair Nepal to give it in writing that Ghulam M Isaczai, who was appointed as a permanent representative by the Ghani government, will not attend the meet (Representational image: PTI)
New Delhi: Pakistan wanted Taliban government nominee to represent Afghanistan in SAARC foreign ministers' meet later this week, but the idea was rejected by other member nations. No consensus was reached on the issue, sources said, and SAARC foreign ministers meeting scheduled for Saturday was cancelled.

It is learnt from reliable sources that Pakistan had asked SAARC chair Nepal to give it in writing that Ghulam M Isaczai, who was appointed as a permanent representative by the Ashraf Ghani government, will not attend the meet.
It is learnt Nepal refused to give the assurance in writing and argued that if Ghulam himself initiated to attend the meet "how can he be barred?"
This became a point of contention and contributed to the cancellation of the informal SAARC meeting of foreign ministers, sources added.

 

Taliban have not been officially recognised by any SAARC nation, other than Pakistan, which is making all-out efforts to get global legitimacy for the regime in Kabul. A majority of countries in the world believe the Taliban to be non-inclusive and lacking credibility.

According to reports, the Taliban have nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador after being asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week.

The SAARC is the regional intergovernmental organisation of eight countries of South Asia--Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

 

