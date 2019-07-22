Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

World, Asia

Nearly 100 per cent voter turnout in North Korea local polls, Kim Jong Un also votes

AFP
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 10:10 am IST

The 99.98 per cent turnout this year was a 0.01 per cent improvement on the figures registered in 2015.

Kim visited a polling station in North Hamgyong province and voted for two candidates -- named Ju Song Ho and Jong Song Sik -- running for county assemblies in the area, KCNA reported. (Photo: File)
 Kim visited a polling station in North Hamgyong province and voted for two candidates -- named Ju Song Ho and Jong Song Sik -- running for county assemblies in the area, KCNA reported. (Photo: File)

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un voted in nationwide local elections on Sunday that registered the near 100 per cent turnout claimed for every ballot held in the nuclear-armed state.

Given the absence of any competition among candidates, elections in the North are essentially a political ritual which, observers say, allows the authorities to claim a popular mandate while reinforcing loyalty to Kim's regime.

The 99.98 per cent turnout this year was a 0.01 per cent improvement on the figures registered in 2015.

Only those overseas "on foreign tour or working in oceans" were unable to vote, the North's state-run agency KCNA reported Sunday, adding that even "voters troubled with aging or illness cast their ballots into mobile ballot boxes".

The isolated nation holds local elections every four years to elect representatives to provincial, city and county assemblies. Typically, 99 per cent of voters in the de facto single-party state take part in the polls and 99 per cent of them cast "yes" votes for uncontested candidates.

The regime touts the high turnout as an example of its "single-minded unity" to glorify the "Korean-style people-centred socialism".

Kim visited a polling station in North Hamgyong province and voted for two candidates -- named Ju Song Ho and Jong Song Sik -- running for county assemblies in the area, KCNA reported.

He "warmly encouraged them to become the faithful servants of the people by fulfilling their duties so as to live up to the anticipation of the people, being aware of being the representatives of the people", KCNA said.

Kim himself ran in 2014 for the rubber-stamp legislature known as the Supreme People's Assembly, managing a perfect turnout with 100 percent of votes in his favour.

Tags: north korea, kim jong un, voter turnout
Location: South Korea, Seoul

Latest From World

The audio released by maritime security risk firm Dryad Global shows that a British frigate was too far away from the targeted tanker to keep it from being diverted into an Iranian port despite UK efforts to keep it from being boarded. (Representational Image)

New audio shows UK could not prevent Iran takeover of tanker

Khan was addressing a massive gathering of Pakistani-Americans when the Baloch youths suddenly stood up from their seats and started raising the slogan. (Photo: File)

Watch: Slogans for independent Balochistan raised as Imran Khan’s address in US

Khan’s visit to the US is also marked by protests by several ethnic and religious minorities of Pakistan, including Baloch, Sindhis and Mohajirs. (Photo: File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Donald Trump today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a visit to the United States, on Sunday addressed the Pakistani diaspora in Washington. (Photo: File)

Will make sure no air conditioning, TV for Nawaz Sharif in jail: Imran Khan

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre reason why Apple doesn’t prosecute factory workers who leak iPhone secrets

2

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple’s iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

3

Esha Gupta joins celebration of 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme

4

Fresh Apple leak suggests greatest iPhone ever will struggle

5

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham