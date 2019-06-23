Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

World, Asia

'Will not let Nawaz Sharif become 'Morsi' of Pakistan' says Maryam Sharif

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 8:37 pm IST

Earlier, Supreme Court did not grant permission to Sharif to go aborad for medical treatment.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AFP)
 Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Claiming that there was a serious threat to the life of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to lack of medical care, his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that her Pakistan Muslim League (N) party will not let him become the "Morsi" of Pakistan.

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, who took over the realm in country's first free elections in 2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, died on Monday after fainting during a session in court.

However, a group of British lawmakers and lawyers, who published a report in March 2018 into how Morsi was being treated in custody, concluded that the former president, who had a history of ill-health including diabetes, liver and kidney disease, was not receiving adequate medical care.

“We are not Egypt and we will not allow Nawaz Sharif to become Morsi,” Maryam, vice president of PML (N), said. She said that Sharif, 69, was seriously ill and needed immediate medical care which was not being given to him in jail.

Alleging that there was a serious threat to Sharif's life, Maryam said that her father was suffering from complicated ailments and needed focused treatment, including surgeries, and the treatment might go for a year.

She said that the treatment is complicated and doctors in Pakistan are reluctant to treat the high-profile patient. Maryam also claimed that her family was not informed about Nawaz's third heart attack that he suffered in Adiala Jail last year, The Express Tribune reported.

The three-time prime minister had in April sought the Supreme Court's permission to go abroad for medical treatment. However, permission was not granted.

He was given a six-week interim bail by the top court on March 26 to undergo medical treatment. He had filed a petition on April 27 for permanent bail as he was suffering from acute anxiety and depression that may lead to "sudden death".

Tags: nawaz sharif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

The result of the ballot will be declared in the week commencing July 22, according to Xinhua. (Sergei Chirikov/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen not 'performing formal duties' to solve Britain political crisis: Putin

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. (Photo: Representational)

UK minister to visit Iran for crisis talks

The cause of the fire, which still wasn't fully extinguished by 10:00 am, is still unknown. Prosecutors have already opened an investigation. (Photo: Twitter)

3 dead, 1 injured in Paris building fire

Congress has authorized ICE to detain 40,000 migrants, and many others are sent to other overcrowded facilities across the nation. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump orders immigration sweep targeting 2,000 families: Report

MOST POPULAR

1

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

2

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

3

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

4

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

5

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham