Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

World, Asia

China delivers first overhauled JF-17 fighter jet to Pakistan

PTI
Published : May 22, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 11:38 am IST

JF17 is part of close defence cooperation between the two countries under which China has become a major supplier of arms to Pakistan.

China and Pakistan had begun joint development and manufacture of the single-engine light JF-17 jets over a decade ago. (Representational Image)
 China and Pakistan had begun joint development and manufacture of the single-engine light JF-17 jets over a decade ago. (Representational Image)

Beijing: In a major boost for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), China has delivered the first overhauled multi-role JF-17 fighter jet to Islamabad as part of a project undertaken by the two countries over a decade ago for the development and manufacture of the aircraft.

China and Pakistan had begun joint development and manufacture of the single-engine light JF-17 jets over a decade ago. Beijing delivered the first batch in 2007 and a number of them were later commissioned by the PAF, state-run Global Times reported on Wednesday.

After a decade of use, it was time for the first JF-17s to undergo overhauls, the report quoted military analysts as saying, adding that the first overhaul started in November 2017 after a contract was signed between the two sides in 2016. Changsha 5712 Aircraft Industry Co Ltd under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) reassembled the jet and delivered it to its Pakistani client in March, the daily quoted a report by China Aviation News. This is also the first time AVIC has overhauled a made-for-export third generation fighter, or fourth generation according to another widely used standard, the report said.

"The first [JF-17] overhaul marks an important milestone [in the JF-17 project]," Fu Qianshao, a Chinese air defence expert, said. It represents the trial-and-error phase of the project and provided experience in establishing standards for other JF-17 overhauls in future, Qianshao said.

The overhaul of the fighter jet includes major maintenance, featuring repairs and replacement of old components, including the airframe and engine. Also, a Block 3 variant of the JF-17 is under development.

It is expected to be much more powerful than the previous two blocks due to new China-developed active electronically scanned array radar, the report said. Though China has made significant strides in avionics and developed new range of war planes including stealth fighters, it is yet to develop engines for its planes, including JF-17 and mostly rely on Russian supplies.

Qianshao said that while standard, regular maintenance could be done by the military, an overhaul usually needs to be conducted by a designated and more capable supplier due to higher complexity.

 

Such an overhaul can ensure flight safety after years of use. It might also equip the aircraft with newer technologies that enhance its capability, or prolong the aircraft's lifespan, he said.

Pakistan sent dozens of trainees to China, who had close communication and built deep friendships with Chinese engineers during the overhaul process. Qianshao said since procedures and standards for the overhaul have been established, future overhauls on other JF-17s could be done by Pakistani personnel.

"Under the framework of China-Pakistan cooperation, Pakistan's aviation industry will continue to develop," he noted. JF-17 has become a mainstay of the PAF in recent years after US restricted sales of F-16 war planes after the 1990 arms embargo imposed on Pakistan under the Pressler amendment. It is reported to have over 100 JF-17 planes with more in the pipeline.

JF17 is part of close defence cooperation between the two countries under which China has become a major supplier of arms to Pakistan. China is currently building four new modern naval warships for Pakistan.

Tags: pakistan air force, fighter jet, china, pakistan
Location: China, Peking

Latest From World

The State Department alleged that the attack violates a ceasefire in the greater Idlib area that has protected millions of civilians who were already displaced from violence in other parts of the war-ravaged country. (Photo: ANI)

US warns Syria over suspected use of chemical attacks

Battelle’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) programme for a minimally invasive neural interface system, has been named ‘BrainSTORMS’ (Brain System to Transmit Or Receive Magnetoelectric Signals). (Representational Image)

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to 'dictators and tyrants' like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

North Korea calls Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism

Zahran, the mastermind behind the Easter blasts, led the attack on the Shangri-La hotel and was accompanied by a second bomber identified as Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim. (Photo: File)

DNA test confirms death of Sri Lanka Easter blasts mastermind

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

2

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

3

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

4

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

5

Japan’s sumo fans welcome Trump Trophy but wish he would sit cross-legged

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham