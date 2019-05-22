Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

World, Asia

At least 6 dead, 200 injured in civil unrest following Indonesia election result

REUTERS
Published : May 22, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 10:47 am IST

'The number of people dead was six,' he said, adding that hospitals were conducting post mortems to determine the cause of death.​

'As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals,' the Governor told broadcaster TVOne. (Photo: AP)
 'As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals,' the Governor told broadcaster TVOne. (Photo: AP)

Jakarta: Six people have died and 200 injured in civil unrest in the Indonesian capital, its governor, Anies Baswedan, said on Wednesday after the election commission confirmed President Joko Widodo had won last month's election.

"As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals," the Governor told broadcaster TVOne.

"The number of people dead was six," he said, adding that hospitals were conducting post mortems to determine the cause of death.​

Tags: anies baswedan, indonesia elections, joko widodo
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya

Latest From World

The State Department alleged that the attack violates a ceasefire in the greater Idlib area that has protected millions of civilians who were already displaced from violence in other parts of the war-ravaged country. (Photo: ANI)

US warns Syria over suspected use of chemical attacks

Battelle’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) programme for a minimally invasive neural interface system, has been named ‘BrainSTORMS’ (Brain System to Transmit Or Receive Magnetoelectric Signals). (Representational Image)

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to 'dictators and tyrants' like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

North Korea calls Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over Kim criticism

Zahran, the mastermind behind the Easter blasts, led the attack on the Shangri-La hotel and was accompanied by a second bomber identified as Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim. (Photo: File)

DNA test confirms death of Sri Lanka Easter blasts mastermind

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

2

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

3

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

4

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

5

Japan’s sumo fans welcome Trump Trophy but wish he would sit cross-legged

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a dazzling appearance of the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress. She wore beautiful Chopard jewels with the dreamy dress. (Photo: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Global stars dazzle on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham