Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

World, Asia

India hands over NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal for housing reconstruction, development

ANI
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 7:41 pm IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in Kathmandu for the meeting, scheduled to be held from August 21 to August 22.

The INR 80.71 cr cheque is a part of the Government of India's commitment of INR 500 cr towards strengthening road infrastructure in the Terai Region of Nepal. (Photo: ANI)
 The INR 80.71 cr cheque is a part of the Government of India's commitment of INR 500 cr towards strengthening road infrastructure in the Terai Region of Nepal. (Photo: ANI)

Kathmandu: India on Wednesday handed over a cheque of NPR 2.45 billion to Nepal towards the reimbursement for housing reconstruction in Nuwakot and Gorkha Districts during the Fifth Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) held in Kathmandu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently in the Nepalese capital for the meeting, scheduled to be held from August 21 to August 22.

India and Nepal are co-chairing the meeting, during which a cheque of INR 80.71 cr was also handed over by New Delhi to Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The INR 80.71 cr cheque is a part of the Government of India's commitment of INR 500 cr towards strengthening road infrastructure in the Terai Region of Nepal. Four road packages are ready for inauguration, according to the Indian Embassy in Nepal's official Twitter account.

"Productive discussions with FM @PradeepgyawaliK at the 5th #IndiaNepal Joint Commission Meeting. Comprehensively reviewed our bilateral relations and identified priority areas for cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the EAM held a "warm and in-depth" conversation with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli here on Wednesday.

"A warm and in-depth conversation with PM @kpsharmaoli. Really appreciate his receiving me amidst his many preoccupations," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Joint Commission, which was established in June 1987, provides an opportunity for the two neighbouring countries to review bilateral cooperation in all areas and extend necessary political guidance for further enhancing the traditionally close ties.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and DFTQC Nepal was also signed on food safety and standards on the first day of JCM.Nepal, housing reconstruction, S Jaishankar, K P Sharma Oli

Tags: nepal, housing reconstruction, s jaishankar, k p sharma oli
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu

Latest From World

‘The US believes that the missile was provided to Houthi rebels by Iran,’ an official said. (Photo: Representative)

US military drone shot down over Yemen, Houthis claim responsibility

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Nepal PM

Despite feeling hurt by the jibe, Singh says education is a much better way forward than punishment. (Photo: Facebook | ravisinghkhalsaaid)

Indian Sikh activist's turban targeted in racist attack in Austria

Hook was responding to a reporter’s questions alleging that India is violating the US sanctions through the Chabahar port which it is building in Iran for the purpose of Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

No evidence that India is running afoul of sanctions, says US official

MOST POPULAR

1

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

2

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

3

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

4

SBI plans to establish nearly 10 lakh YONO Cash Points

5

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham