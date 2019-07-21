Imran Khan meets Pakistani businessmen during US visit

The businessmen called on Khan at the Pakistan Embassy in the US capital.

Washington: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Pakistani businessmen on the first day of his three-day visit to the United States on Sunday.

The businessmen called on Khan at the Pakistan Embassy in the US capital, according to Geo News.

Khan urged the Pakistani business community in the US to invest in Pakistan and "benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan's strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region", the news outlet reported.

The Pakistani leader, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed, had arrived in Washington on Saturday.

Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House tomorrow. He will be accompanied by General Bajwa and Lieutenant General Hameed.