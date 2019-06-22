Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:13 PM IST

World, Asia

China rules out India's NSG entry without talks on NPT

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 9:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 9:37 pm IST

India and Pakistan are not signatories of the NPT. After India's application, Pakistan too applied for the NSG membership in 2016.

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce. (Photo: AP)
 Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Friday said that there would be no discussion on India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) before reaching a specific plan on participation of members who have not signed the treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) in the elite grouping.

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the NPT should be allowed to enter the organisation which is a 48-member grouping that regulates the global nuclear commerce.

India and Pakistan are not signatories of the NPT. After India's application, Pakistan too applied for the NSG membership in 2016.

Answering a spate of questions whether any change of China's stand on India's entry into the NSG which is holding its plenary meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan on June 20-21, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here that the group will not discuss the entry of countries who have not signed the NPT "before reaching a specific plan".

"So there is no discussion on India's participation," he said, also declining to give a timeline to reach a consensus among member states on this issue.

Mr Lu said that Beijing was not blocking New Delhi's entry but only wanted to see rules and procedures of the NSG be followed.

"There is no blocking by certain members. Because there are procedures in the NSG and members make decisions according to the procedures and proceedings. As far as I know, this plenary meeting is being held and there will be discussions on the NPT non-parties participation and the political and legal issues concerning that," he said.

"Before reaching a specific plan, the NSG will not discuss on the participation of certain NPT non-party (countries who have not signed NPT). So there is no discussion on India''s participation," he said.

"As far China''s position is concerned, we respect the NSG rules and regulations and we will seek non-discriminatory solution that can be accepted by all," he said.

Tags: nuclear suppliers group, non-proliferation treaty, china, india
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Latest From World

'I ask that you pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims' friends and families and wishes of early recovery to those injured,' President Putin further said in his message. (Sergei Chirikov/Pool Photo via AP)

Russia President Putin extends condolences to Himachal Pradesh bus mishap victims

It is unclear whether Trump changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy. (Photo:AP)

Trump pulls back military strikes on Iran after initial approval

A separate parliamentary probe is also underway to fix responsibility of ignoring the intelligence warnings about the impending attacks. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

Another passenger, who was identified only as Peter, said 'the train guard could have done more'. (Photo: Twitter | @prasun6)

Indian family racially abused on train in Ireland

MOST POPULAR

1

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

2

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

3

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

4

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

5

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham