Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

World, Asia

Amid claims of cheating, Joko Widodo wins Presidential re-election in Indonesia

REUTERS
Published : May 21, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 9:19 am IST

Widodo won with over 85 million of the total 154 million votes cast in the world's third-largest democracy.

An election supervisory agency earlier on Monday dismissed claims of systematic cheating because of a lack of evidence. (Photo:AP)
 An election supervisory agency earlier on Monday dismissed claims of systematic cheating because of a lack of evidence. (Photo:AP)

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko Widodo won last month's Indonesian election with 55.5 per cent of votes against 44.5 per cent for his challenger, retired General Prabowo Subianto, the election commission's official count said early on Tuesday.

The official result released by the General Election Commission (KPU) confirms unofficial counts by private pollsters of the April 17 election, giving Widodo a comfortable victory, though it could trigger a legal challenge and potential street protests after Prabowo claimed widespread cheating.

Widodo won with over 85 million of the total 154 million votes cast in the world's third-largest democracy. There was no immediate reaction from him or his campaign team.

An election supervisory agency earlier on Monday dismissed claims of systematic cheating because of a lack of evidence and independent observers and analysts have said the poll was free and fair.

But a witness for Prabowo's campaign team and the leading opposition party refused to sign and validate the official results, which were announced more than a day earlier than expected after the KPU worked into the early hours of Tuesday to finish the vote count.

"We won't give up in the face of this injustice, cheating, lies, and these actions against democracy," said Azis Subekti, a witness from Prabowo's campaign team.

It was not immediately clear if Prabowo would mount a legal challenge to the official result.

Authorities have tightened security in anticipation of potential civil unrest and have detained dozens of militant Islamists suspected of planning attacks to create mayhem during demonstrations.

Police rolled out barbed wire and readied armoured trucks and water cannons around the KPU. They have also prevented people from across Indonesia travelling to Jakarta en masse to join protests.

Prabowo has said the situation could trigger "people power"-style protests, while the government and police have urged protesters to keep the peace and vowed action against anyone stirring unrest.

National police, who report directly to Widodo, have also held or interrogated at least three leading opposition figures for suspected treason.

The streets outside the KPU were quiet immediately after the announcement.

Last week, police said they had detained about 30 suspected militants with ties to Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), Indonesia's largest group linked to Islamic State.

The losing party can lodge a legal challenge at the constitutional court. Otherwise, the commission will officially declare the winner by May 28.

Prabowo has not yet confirmed if he intends to go to court, but his challenge to his 2014 defeat by Widodo was rejected.

Tags: joko widodo, isis, general election commission
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya, Jakarta

Latest From World

While announcing, Qureshi said that elections in India are over and he hopes that there can be renewed hopes of engagement with India. (Photo:Twitter)

Moin-ul-Haque appointed by Pakistan as High Commissioner to India

Many women fleeing the jihadists are shunned by society and find it hard to marry. (Photo:AP)

How to crush Boko Haram? Analysts say treat women better

Other exemptions have been written into the legislation, passed by the UK Parliament last month. (Representational Photo)

19 terror attacks foiled in 2 years by UK; ISIS travel on crackdown

The incidents all took place after Trump decided to try to cut off Iran's oil exports. (Photo:AP)

'We shall respond with great force If Tehran attack interests': Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

How to crush Boko Haram? Analysts say treat women better

2

Here is how bonobo mothers help their sons to find love

3

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul give massive fitness goals ahead of World Cup; watch video

4

Masaba Gupta’s GoT-inspired clothing line hits store

5

Infinix Smart 3 Plus review: Budget smartphone, flagship features

more

Editors' Picks

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

Krystal D'souza with Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya trolled for being Krystal D'souza's brother; here's what happened next

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a dazzling appearance of the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress. She wore beautiful Chopard jewels with the dreamy dress. (Photo: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Global stars dazzle on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 4.

Cannes Film Festival day 4: The razzle dazzle of eclectic fashion

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 3.

Cannes Film Festival Day 3: Bollywood celebs fashion razzmatazz

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 2.

Cannes 2019: Day 2 fashion highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham