Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

World, Asia

India deeply committed to strengthening bonds with diaspora: Prez Kovind in Manila

ANI
Published : Oct 20, 2019, 7:03 pm IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2019, 7:03 pm IST

Kovind said that the Indian embassy in Manila will begin printing passports so as to reduce the time taken for issuance of new passports.

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: ANI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: ANI)

Manilla: India is deeply committed to strengthening its bonds with its diaspora and attending to their needs, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday, while announcing that the centre has relaxed its rules and regulations for the diaspora living in the Philippines to obtain Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

Announcing other initiatives in this regard during his address at the Indian Community reception here, Kovind said that the Indian embassy in Manila will begin printing passports in the near future so as to drastically reduce the time taken for issuance of new passports.

"We have made our consular service delivery people-sensitive and people-friendly. We are dutifully reaching out to those in need, through social media platforms and through community networks."

"We are also offering seats in educational institutions for your children to study in India. And we are running 'Know India Program' for the youth and for the elderly, to connect you deeper to your roots and to your culture, Here in the Philippines, the Embassy will soon begin the printing of passports in Manila and this will drastically reduce the time taken for issuance of new passports. We hope to serve you better and better," Kovind said.

Kovind said that the relations between India and the Philippines are driven by their shared values, such as their commitment to democracy, secularism and pluralism. "Our ties are both old and new. We cannot but be proud of our seafaring forefathers who more than a millennium back established cultural and commercial ties between India and South-East Asia."

While noting that the ties between the two countries are yet to be fully explored, Kovind called on the Philippines to "avail the opportunities that India today offers -- for innovation, investment, research and education", through its flagship programs such as Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, Ganga Rejuvenation Project, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart Cities and Jal Jeevan Mission.
"India-Philippines trade has risen to nearly 2.5 billion US dollars.

However, for our two fast-growing economies, the quantum of our bilateral trade is still modest. There is much potential which needs to be tapped. I am sure with your initiatives and enterprise; we can do much more to bring prosperity to the two countries," he said.

The President expressed happiness over the fact that the Indian diaspora living in the Philippines have maintained their culture and traditions, and kept their languages alive through their daily use, be it Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi or Gujarati.

"I understand that yoga is very popular in the Philippines and Ayurveda is also gaining ground. You must do your best to promote our heritage and knowledge for the well-being and happiness of all," he said.

"It is matter of immense pride for us that wherever our community goes, it takes with it the values of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", that is - the whole world is one family," said Kovind, adding that the values of Indian civilisation can ensure peace and friendship among peoples and countries amid such times of strife and violence.

Tags: ram nath kovind, phlippines
Location: Philippines, National Capital Reg, Manila

Latest From World

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government's decision is not just going to be purely on the basis of what is happening presently between the United States and China. (Photo: File)

Will prepare blueprint for companies looking beyond China: FM

Photo: Representational image

Turkish soldier killed in Syrian Kurd attack: defence ministry

Buses that were set alight by demonstrators during last night's protests stand on a street in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Image: AP)

Chile's President rolls back subway fare hike amid violent protests by students

Hotels on Thailand's most popular holiday island have been forced to slash prices with rooms left vacant and beaches sparse as tourist chiefs struggle with a plunge in Chinese visitors caused by the US trade war and a stronger baht. (Representational Image)

Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism now looks at India for revival

MOST POPULAR

1

Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism now looks at India for revival

2

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

3

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

4

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

5

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham