China to open visa office in Peshawar to further boost economic relations with Pak

The centre provides people exposure to the Chinese culture, literature, art and history through exhibitions, movie screenings and training.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing announced this on Thursday after visiting 'One Window Centre' set up here by Chinese Embassy to provide an opportunity to the people to explore the culture of China. (Photo: File)
Peshawar: China has decided to open a visa office in Peshawar to further boost economic relations with Pakistan.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing announced this on Thursday after visiting 'One Window Centre' set up here by Chinese Embassy to provide an opportunity to the people to explore the culture of China.

Read: Yao Jing, newly-appointed ambassador

The centre provides people exposure to the Chinese culture, literature, art and history through exhibitions, movie screenings and training.

The China Window Centre was inaugurated on October 1 last year. However, due to security threats, it was shut down and was re-inaugurated on January 2.

Interacting with media after visiting the centre, Yao said the first small economic zone of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Rashakai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be made operational this year and the development will help in poverty alleviation.

