Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

  World   Asia  20 Jul 2021  Afghan official says rockets hit near presidential palace
World, Asia

Afghan official says rockets hit near presidential palace

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2021, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2021, 2:26 pm IST

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, which destroyed at least one car parked on a nearby street

Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-a-Adha. (AP)
 Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was firing rockets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-a-Adha. (AP)

Kabul: At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the interior minister.

 

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, which destroyed at least one car parked on a nearby street.

The palace is in the middle of a so-called Green Zone that is fortified with giant cement blast walls and barbed wire, and streets near the palace have long been closed off.

The barrage came as the US and NATO complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Many Afghans are worried whether their war-ravaged country will fall deeper into chaos and violence as foreign forces withdraw and the Taliban gain more territory on the ground, having captured several districts and key border crossings with neighbouring countries over the past weeks.

 

The withdrawal is more than 95 per cent complete and the final US soldier will be gone by August 31, President Joe Biden said in an address earlier this month.

This Eid has been named after Afghan forces to honour their sacrifices and courage, especially in the last three months, Ghani said in his address to the nation following morning prayers for Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice."

The Taliban have no intention and willingness for peace Ghani said.

We have proven that we have the intention, willingness and have sacrificed for peace.

Ghani also deplored his government's decision to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners to get peace talks started last year as a big mistake that only strengthened the insurgents.

 

We released 5,000 prisoners to start peace talks, but until today the Taliban haven't shown any serious or meaningful interest in peace negotiations.

Abdullah Abdullah, the No. 2 official in the government, was inside the palace during the rocket attack on Tuesday, having returned on Monday from peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

Those inside the palace, however, were far removed from where the rockets landed.

The two days of meetings in Doha - the highest level of negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban so far - aimed at jumpstarting stalled talks but ended with a promise of more high-level talks.

In his speech, Ghani also assailed neighbouring Pakistan, which Kabul blames for harbouring the Taliban leadership and providing a safe haven and assistance to the insurgents.

 

In the most recent fighting in the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak, Taliban fighters were seen receiving treatment at a Pakistani hospital across the border in Chaman.

Pakistan is seen as key to peace in Afghanistan. The Taliban leadership is headquartered in Pakistan and Islamabad has used its leverage, which it claims is now waning, to press the Taliban to talk peace.

Pakistan has also been deeply critical of Kabul, saying it has allowed another militant group, the Pakistani Taliban - Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan - to find safety in Afghanistan from where they have launched a growing number of attacks targeting the Pakistan military.

 

Pakistan does not want a Taliban regime in its homeland" but their media have been campaigning for a Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Ghani added.

The Eid al-Adha is the most important Islamic holiday, marking the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim - Abraham to Christians and Jews - to sacrifice his son.

During the holiday, which in most places lasts four days, Muslims slaughter sheep or cattle and distribute part of the meat to the poor.

Tags: afghan president ashraf ghani, rocket attack, eid al-adha, nato
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

Latest From World

The global body against money laundering and terror financing also asked Pakistan to work to address its strategically important deficiencies. (Photo: AFP/File)

US asks Pakistan to keep working with FATF to complete its 27-point faction plan

The latest travel advisory replaces the one issued on May 5 that had placed India in the Level 4 category. (Representational image: AFP)

US eases travel recommendations on India as COVID-19 cases fall

The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and a church in the eastern town of Batticaloa when the Easter Sunday mass was in progress on April 21, 2019. (AFP Photo)

Easter Sunday attacks: Lanka's failure to act on Indian intel played up in Parliament

France also shortened the time frame for when a person is considered fully vaccinated after the second dose, to one week instead of two. (ANI Photo)

France allows visitors with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham