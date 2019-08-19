Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa gets 3-year extension amid security concern

Bajwa's extensive affairs of Kashmir was said to have gone in favour of the career infantry officer.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan , on Monday, extended the tenure of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa by three years in light of “regional security situation” amid tensions with India after New Delhi abruptly ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. His tenure was set to expire in November.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of regional security environment,” the order issued by Imran Khan read.

Before taking over as the army chief, Bajwa was widely perceived to be a dark horse, Hindustan Times reported.

His extensive affairs of Kashmir, however, was said to have gone in favour of the career infantry officer from the Baloch Regiment.