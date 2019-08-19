Multiple blasts in Afghanistan leave 66 injured

The incident comes two days after the wedding hall suicide blast in Kabul that claimed the lives of 63 people and injured 180 others.

Jalalabad: At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

The incident took place on Monday morning in Jalalabad city on the 100th Independence Day of Afghanistan, reported Pajhwok Afghan News agency.

Details regarding the nature of the blast are yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes two days after the wedding hall suicide blast in Kabul that claimed the lives of 63 people and injured 180 others.

The ISIS had claimed the responsibility for carrying out the heinous blast.