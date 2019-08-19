Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

World, Asia

'Hey Democracy!' China releases rap song in retort to Hong Kong protests, see video

AFP
Published : Aug 19, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2019, 1:49 pm IST

11 weeks of demonstrations have seen millions of people take to Hong Kong's streets in the biggest challenge to China's rule.

A screengrab from the rap video being shared by Chinese media. (Photo: Twitter | @PDChina)
 A screengrab from the rap video being shared by Chinese media. (Photo: Twitter | @PDChina)

Beijing: "Get those foreign agents outta town", roars a music video by a patriotic Chinese rap group, one of a slew of creative efforts by Beijing attacking Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement as violent and spurred on by overseas governments.

The rap video, overlaid with clips of protesters clashing with police and breaking into Hong Kong's legislative offices, is being shared by Chinese state media on its overseas and domestic social media accounts.

Click here to watch video: Hey Democracy!

"Hey democracy! Once I heard you be found in the Middle East, people were throwing bombs across the city streets," runs the English-language rap by nationalistic Chinese group CD Rev.

"If that's what you want sorry I can't agree, get those foreign agents outta town then we can talk about it."

Eleven weeks of demonstrations have seen millions of people take to Hong Kong's streets in the biggest challenge to China's rule of the semi-autonomous city since its 1997 handover from Britain.

Hong Kong protests march on with massive turnout

Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters joined a mass rally in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in heavy rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

In turn, Beijing has intensified its rhetoric -- decrying the "terrorist-like" actions of a violent hardcore minority among protesters -- while accusing Western governments of inciting the pro-democracy rallies.

The CD Rev song also features a soundbite of US President Donald Trump saying "Hong Kong is a part of China".

Another video, which was shared by CCTV and China Daily, warned against the financial hub becoming a "paradise for violence".

"Girls screaming, shops smashed, are you still bragging about justice?" raps musician Gang Qilian, switching between Mandarin and Cantonese, the language spoken in Hong Kong.

'Remain silent'

It is not the first time Beijing has used the arts or the popularity of rap music as a vehicle for propaganda.

In March China's official news agency, Xinhua, released a rap video to celebrate the annual meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament and top political advisory body.

And CD Rev previously worked with the Communist Youth League to release "This is China" -- a party-approved song bursting with national pride.

But state media upped the ante over the weekend with a poem that compared demonstrators to Nazis.

On Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV tweeted a post that was written in the style of a well-known poem by Martin Niemoller, an outspoken critic of Hitler.

"First they hurled bricks and iron barriers... and I did not speak out, because they were young and should be forgiven", read the online flyer that was titled: "Hong Kongers are you going to remain silent?".

"And then they came and attacked me, and there was no one left to speak for me and protect me."

Such brazen messaging may not yield the results desired by Beijing, however.

Beijing's propaganda campaign has been "relatively successful in persuading Western media that public opinion in mainland China is massively hostile to Hong Kong", said Sebastian Veg, a contemporary Chinese history and politics professor at the School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences in Paris.

But some of its propaganda is "bound to backfire", Veg told AFP, referring to CCTV's tweet.

"Such messaging will no doubt be seen as deeply repulsive [to] governments and public opinion in Europe and around the world and hardly endear them to Beijing's views," he said.

Tags: hong kong protests, rap video, cd rev
Location: China, Inner Mongolia

Latest From World

US President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed progress in negotiations on an Afghanistan peace deal, saying that talks with both the Taliban and the Afghan government are going well. (Photo: File)

US having ‘very good’ discussions with Taliban: Donald Trump

India has maintained that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair aimed at ensuring overall welfare of the region. (Photo: Represenational image)

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

In addition to his comments on Apple, Trump said on Twitter earlier in the day that his administration was 'doing very well with China' . (Photo: AFP)

Tim Cook 'made good case' that tariffs could hurt Apple: Trump

NABE conducted its policy poll as President Donald Trump put the Fed under constant attack, demanding more stimulus, but before the central bank cut the benchmark lending rate on July 31. (Photo: File)

US economists expect recession in 2020 or 2021, reveals survey

MOST POPULAR

1

UP man who let wife go with lover in exchange for 71 sheep, held for theft

2

2019 iPhone 11 Pro to steal stunning Note 10 feature

3

51 years after IAF aircraft went missing, parts of AN-12 BL-534 recovered

4

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

5

Apple Watch 5 leaks; this is the smartwatch you have been waiting for

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham