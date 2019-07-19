2 killed, 10 injured in Kabul University blast

The casualties were confirmed by Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry's spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar.
Kabul: At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion near the Kabul University on Friday.
The blast took place in Police District 3 (PD3) area in the city, TOLO news reported.
A number of students were waiting outside the university when the explosion occurred, sources said.
According to eyewitnesses, two vehicles went up in flames after the blast.
More details are awaited.