2 killed, 10 injured in Kabul University blast

The casualties were confirmed by Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry's spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar.

The blast took place in Police District 3 (PD3) area in the city. (Photo: ANI)

Kabul: At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion near the Kabul University on Friday.

The blast took place in Police District 3 (PD3) area in the city, TOLO news reported.

A number of students were waiting outside the university when the explosion occurred, sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, two vehicles went up in flames after the blast.

More details are awaited.