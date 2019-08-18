Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

World, Asia

Xi's toughest year as China preps for its 70th anniversary: Analysts

AFP
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 11:11 am IST

As People's Republic of China approaches its 70th anniversary on October 1st, Xi finds himself battling threats on multiple fronts.

From a biting US trade war to relentless protests in Hong Kong challenging his rule and international condemnation over Beijing's treatment of Uighur minorities in Xinjiang, Xi is having a very bad year, analysts say. (Photo: AP | File)
 From a biting US trade war to relentless protests in Hong Kong challenging his rule and international condemnation over Beijing's treatment of Uighur minorities in Xinjiang, Xi is having a very bad year, analysts say. (Photo: AP | File)

Beijing: It was meant to be an unabashed celebration of the triumph of Communism in China, and of President Xi Jinping's authority as the country's undisputed leader for years to come.

But as the People's Republic of China approaches its 70th anniversary on October 1st, Xi finds himself battling threats on multiple fronts.

From a biting US trade war to relentless protests in Hong Kong challenging his rule and international condemnation over Beijing's treatment of Uighur minorities in Xinjiang, Xi is having a very bad year, analysts say.

Furthermore, the crises have left him with limited room to act and simultaneously shore up support at home.

"Xi Jinping has had the toughest year since he came to power", said Eleanor Olcott, China policy analyst at research firm TS Lombard.

"Not only is he facing unrest on China's peripheries in Hong Kong and Xinjiang but the trade war is weighing on an already slowing domestic economy."

Few expected things to turn out this way.

In Davos in 2017, just weeks after the inauguration of protectionist Donald Trump as US president, Xi was at pains to portray himself as a champion of globalisation, outlining a role for China as a world leader.

Some even hoped he would open the door to further reform. But those expectations have now sunk.

"The Xi Jinping of Davos 2017, who emerged on the world stage as defender of the liberal global economic order, is unrecognizable today," said Olcott.

By the time he secured his second term as the Communist Party's general secretary in October 2017, Xi was at the centre of a cult of personality built by the state.

Last year, he enshrined "Xi Jinping Thought" in China's constitution and, in a shock move, removed term limits on individuals -- overturning an orderly system of succession put in place to prevent the return of another all-powerful strongman like Mao Zedong.

Xi has used crackdowns on corruption and calls for a revitalised party to become the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, and the constitutional changes mean he can rule for as long as he wishes.

'Major challenges'

But stamping his personal brand on the government means Xi's leadership is directly intertwined with the current headwinds.

An unexpected and festering trade war with the United States has eroded confidence and hit the economy hard.

Furthermore, his signature Belt and Road (BRI) global infrastructure initiative has faced setbacks, with critics saying the plan is designed to boost Beijing's influence, lacks transparency and will saddle partner governments with debt.

The crackdown on Uighurs in Xinjiang -- a region deemed crucial to the BRI's success -- has come under heavy international condemnation for reportedly placing an estimated one million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in internment camps in the name of counterterrorism.

"Xi largely created the problems that are now major challenges for him and for China," said Steve Tsang, a China-Taiwan relations expert at the School of Oriental and African Studies.

"They are all products of Xi's policies."

But the biggest challenge to Xi's authority has come from the semi-autonomous hub of Hong Kong and it appears to have caught him off-guard.

Dramatic images of mostly young pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong facing riot police amid clouds of tear gas have dominated global newspapers and websites for weeks, as a movement calling for universal suffrage gathers pace.

Hong Kong, which was handed back by Britain to China in 1997, is ruled under a "one country, two systems" policy which gives citizens liberties unseen on the mainland.

Protesters say those rights have been steadily eroded and have openly criticised an increasingly assertive Beijing -- provoking fears China will resort to a heavy-handed intervention to quash the unrest, unleashing disastrous consequences.

Still in charge

Despite the hurdles facing him, however, the embattled leader's hold on China remains firm -- for now.

"None of the challenges has 'blown up' sufficiently for anyone within the top leadership to openly challenge him. As long as they stay in the shadow, Xi remains in charge," said Tsang.

And while international criticism mounts, analysts say Xi and the Communist Party can potentially exploit the attacks on him to serve Beijing's broader ideological needs.

"The CCP media machine has successfully framed the trade war and Hong Kong protests as a result of unfair foreign intervention that seeks to perturb China's rise," said Olcott.

"Xi will play up this narrative at the 70th anniversary celebrations, and stress that China must forge its own development path according to the Chairman's guiding ideology."

Tags: xi jinping, communism, 70th birthday
Location: China, Hunan

Latest From World

Leaders of the right-wing groups vowed to return to Portland, saying they would keep coming back to the liberal West Coast city so long as the left-wing antifascists, known as antifa, groups remained active. (Photo: AP)

Portland 'ground zero' for protests between right, left-wing

A small plane carrying three people crashed into a house in New York, said US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). (Representational Image)

Small plane with 3 onboard crashes into a house in New York

Hong Kong democracy activists are hoping to get out a huge crowd later Sunday in a bid to show the city's leaders that their protest movement remains defiant despite increasingly stark warnings from Beijing. (Photo: File)

Defiant Hong Kong protesters vow huge rally despite Beijing threats

A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday. (Representational Image)

'It is sad': Waiter shot dead for being too slow with sandwich in France

MOST POPULAR

1

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

2

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

3

PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

4

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach

5

Apple iPhone 11 with triple-camera to launch on September 10

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham