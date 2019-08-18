Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:02 PM IST

World, Asia

Chinese, North Korean defence officials meet in Beijing

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 8:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 8:27 pm IST

Kim Jong Un supervised another test-firing of an unspecified new weapon, seen as an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing: Top military leaders from North Korea and China have recommitted themselves to strengthened exchanges between their armed forces during a meeting in Beijing. 

The meeting on Saturday came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test-firing of an unspecified new weapon, seen as an attempt to pressure Washington and Seoul over nuclear negotiations and joint military exercises.

The official Xinhua News agency says Zhang Youxia, the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, met Kim Su Kil, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army.

Zhang said China's military wanted closer communication to "promote cooperation and mutual support, so as to contribute to the consolidation and development of bilateral relations and regional peace and stability."

China is North Korea's most important ally.

Tags: korea, china.
Location: China, Peking

Latest From World

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to support the government forces. (Photo: AFP)

Yemen Huthi rebels appoint 'ambassador' in Tehran

Gilbraltar's government said it could not seek a court order to detain the ship because US sanctions against Iran were not applicable in the European Union. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

Gibraltar rejects US demand to detain Iranian oil tanker

‘Women and children are among those killed and wounded in the blast,’ Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi had said. (Photo: Representative)

Second blast rattles Afghanistan, 9 dead in Balkh

Russia will not deploy new missiles as long as the United States shows similar restraint in Europe and Asia, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday, after Washington's withdrawal from a Soviet-era arms pact. (Photo: File)

'Won't install new missiles unless US deploys them in Europe,' says Russia

MOST POPULAR

1

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

2

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

3

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

4

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

5

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham