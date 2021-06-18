Friday, Jun 18, 2021 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

  World   Asia  18 Jun 2021  Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan air defence zone for sixth time this month
World, Asia

Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan air defence zone for sixth time this month

ANI
Published : Jun 18, 2021, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2021, 12:07 pm IST

Taiwan had recently signed two contracts with US for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Harpoon Coastal Defence Systems

A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China sent a record 28 fighter jets, 14 of them J-16s, towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the island's defense ministry said, the largest such display of force since China started flying planes towards the island last year. (via AP)
  A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China sent a record 28 fighter jets, 14 of them J-16s, towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the island's defense ministry said, the largest such display of force since China started flying planes towards the island last year. (via AP)

Taipei: Taiwan on Thursday reported another incursion by China, as seven Chinese air forces warplanes flew into the island's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

It comes just two days after the People Liberation Army sent a record 28 planes to the island's ADIZ, South China Morning Post reported.
The newest incursions involved two newer-model J-16 fighter jets, four old model J-7 fighters and one Y-8 electric warfare aircraft.

 

In a statement, Taiwan's defence ministry said the planes had prompted the island's air force "to scramble jets, issue radio warnings and deploy air defence missile systems to monitor the activities of the planes".

It was the sixth time PLA planes had entered Taiwan's ADIZ this month, according to the ministry.

This comes after Taiwan signed two arms procurement contracts with the United States for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Harpoon Coastal Defence Systems, which could significantly boost the island's asymmetrical warfare capability, according to a document released to the legislature by the defence ministry.

 

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, even though the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades

Recently, the Group of Seven Seven leaders issued a joint statement, slamming China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait -- comments China condemned as "slander."

Taiwan has complained in recent months of repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

 

Tags: china taiwan dispute

Latest From World

Sri Lankan health officials collect swab samples from people to test for the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 10, 2021. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka detects first community case of Delta variant of coronavirus

UNHCR said now 1 per cent of all humanity is displaced, and there are twice as many forcibly displaced people than a decade ago. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

UN: Millions driven from homes in 2020 despite COVID-19 crisis

A supporter of presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows her hand with writing in Persian that reads

Explained: Iran vote to determine next president, direction

Workers paste the overlay on the wall of the National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are scheduled for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, on June 2, 2021, in Tokyo.

Japan set to ease virus emergency ahead of Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham