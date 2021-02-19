Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 | Last Update : 11:37 PM IST

  World   Asia  18 Feb 2021  China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly
World, Asia

China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2021, 9:26 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2021, 9:49 pm IST

After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement

Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Beijing: China on Thursday said the disengagement process of the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the eastern Ladakh border was progressing smoothly and expressed hope that both sides will make concerted efforts to achieve the goal.

On February 10, China's Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian in a brief press release announced that the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the South and North banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement.

 

"The relevant process is smooth on the whole. We hope that the two sides will work in concerted efforts to achieve the goal," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday when asked how the disengagement process is proceeding.

"According to the consensus of our multi-round negotiations, the frontline troops have started disengagement in a synchronised and organised way on both sides," Hua said.

"We hope the two sides will continue to observe our consensus as well as our agreements to ensure the smooth completion of the whole disengagement process," she said.

About the timeline of the disengagement of the troops, she said, "I'm not aware of the specifics. You may ask the military".

 

After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

The Indian Army on Tuesday released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreed disengagement process between the two sides.

The visuals also showed the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) using a bulldozer to flatten some structures, and vehicles with troops and equipment preparing to retreat to rear bases as part of the infantry disengagement.

 

Tags: eastern ladakh, china defence ministry, disengagement of troops in eastern ladakh, senior colonel wu qian

Latest From World

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., has announced agreements to pay publishers in Australia (AP)

EXPLAINER: What's up between Google, Facebook and Australia?

Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their propane tanks in Houston (AP)

Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists

An Australian Broadcasting Corporation page on Facebook is displayed without posts in Sydney, Thursday, February 18, 2021. Facebook is vowing to restrict news sharing as Australian lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into payment agreements. (AP /Rick Rycroft)

Australia slams 'heavy-handed' Facebook news blackout

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the ruling council (Twitter@descifraguerra)

Myanmar military promises new election; Suu Kyi faces additional charge

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham