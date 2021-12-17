Friday, Dec 17, 2021 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

  World   Asia  17 Dec 2021  27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka
World, Asia

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka

AFP
Published : Dec 17, 2021, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2021, 9:35 am IST

TV footage showed dozens of firefighters working inside and outside the eight-storey building

This general picture shows emergency vehicles in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka. (Photo: AFP)
 This general picture shows emergency vehicles in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: Twenty-seven people were feared dead after a blaze at a building in a commercial district of the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, the local fire department said.

TV footage showed dozens of firefighters working inside and outside the eight-storey building after the blaze was extinguished.

 

The charred interior of the fourth floor of the narrow office building was visible through broken and blackened windows.

The floor housed a clinic that provided mental health services and general medical care, local media said.

An Osaka fire department official told AFP no signs of life could be detected in 27 of the 28 people injured in the blaze, with the victims being taken to hospital.

"The fire was detected at 10:18 am at the fourth floor," they said. "As of noon, 70 fire engines are at the scene."

The blaze, in the busy business area near Kitashinchi train station in the city in western Japan, had been put out after half an hour, the official said.

 

A middle-aged woman who witnessed the fire told public broadcaster NHK: "There was lots of a dark smoke... there was a very strong smell, too."

Tags: building fire
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From World

Sandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, works on the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. (Photo: AP)

Trial of new oral drug against COVID-19 begins in South Africa

Kids and adults wait for their booster or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Northwest Community Church in Chicago. (AP/Nam Y. Huh, File)

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

President Ram Nath Kovind (ANI)

President Kovind arrives in Bangladesh for 50th Victory Day celebrations

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (AFP file image)

Top US lawmakers urge Biden to prioritise Tibetan issue, to meet Dalai Lama

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham