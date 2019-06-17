Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

World, Asia

Syria: Aleppo mortar shelling claims 12 lives

ANI
Published : Jun 17, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2019, 9:06 am IST

The strike comes a day after seven people were killed in air strikes by the Syrian government on the northwest province of Idlib.

More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011. (Photo: AFP)
 More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011. (Photo: AFP)

Aleppo: At least 1sy2 people were killed after terror groups attacked a village in the Syrian province of Aleppo, through mortar shelling.

"The armed groups deployed in the Rashid area on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo fired several projectiles at the southern suburb of Aleppo, which fell in the village of al-Wadihi," Sputnik quoted the local police as saying.

This comes a day after seven people were killed in air strikes by the Syrian government on the northwest province of Idlib. Syria is marred by civil war since 2011.

More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011.

Tags: syria, aleppo
Location: Syria, Aleppo, Aleppo

Latest From World

The matter came into light after the guests who were staying in the victims' residence saw the bodies and informed the local authorities. (Representational Image)

Two boys among four of Indian-origin family shot dead in US

Netanyahu unveiled a 'Trump Heights' sign, featuring an Israeli and a US flag, to mark the site of the new settlement. (Photo: AFP)

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurates Golan settlement, names after Donald Trump

China has been condemned internationally for setting up the detention camps, which it describes as

UN raises concern over counterterrorism official's visit to China's Xinjiang

Charles Bouessel, 28, and Florent Vergnes, 30, said they were held for more than six hours and questioned three times on Saturday after having been brutally manhandled by members of the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB). (Representational Image)

Two AFP journalists beaten, detained in Central African Repulic

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

2

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

3

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

4

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

5

Baseus Encok S17 review: Tune in, zone out and get lost in the music

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham