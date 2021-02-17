Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

  World   Asia  17 Feb 2021  Thousands rally in Myanmar's Yangon despite military build up
World, Asia

Thousands rally in Myanmar's Yangon despite military build up

AFP
Published : Feb 17, 2021, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2021, 11:57 am IST

UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control

Protesters hold signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they block a road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17, 2021. (Sai Aung Main / AFP)
 Protesters hold signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they block a road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17, 2021. (Sai Aung Main / AFP)

Yangon: Thousands were rallying in Yangon Wednesday to protest against the military coup despite a build-up of troops and fears of violence escalating.

"Today is the day we have to fight till the end. We need to show our unity and strength to end the military rule. People need to come out on the streets," a 21-year-old university student told AFP.

 

UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control, with reports of soldiers being brought into the commercial capital from outlying regions.

Tags: myanmar military coup, aung san suu kyi, protest in yangon, military build up
Location: Myanmar, Rangoon [Yangon]

Latest From World

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media in Wellington, New Zealand on February 15, 2021. (AP/Nick Perry)

New Zealand ends snap virus lockdown in largest city

Associations are to sign a charter of respect for French values and pay back state funds if they cross the line (AP)

France passes anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with House impeachment managers, speaks to the press after the Senate voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2021. (Alex Edelman / AFP)

Speaker Pelosi proposes 9/11-type commission to probe US Capitol storming

Protesters carried signs urging people to boycott businesses linked to the military (AP)

Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham